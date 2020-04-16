Erie Insurance to Include Local Gift Card and Gift Certificate Reimbursement Coverage as part of ErieSecure Home® Policies

Coverage to be added to base homeowners policy at no additional cost to support individuals and local businesses

ERIE, Pa., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance is adding gift card and gift certificate reimbursement coverage to the company's ErieSecure Home® policies, in response to the recent changes affecting businesses across the US. The additional feature, included at no additional cost, would reimburse customers for remaining balances on eligible gift cards that can no longer be used at independently owned and operated local businesses due to business closures.

Erie Insurance is including local gift card and gift certificate reimbursement coverage as part of ErieSecure Home® policies. More

Coverage provides reimbursement for up to $250 per gift card purchased at businesses within 100 miles of the customer's residence if the business permanently closes within a year after the purchase of the gift card. There is no requirement that the business be insured by ERIE. The local business must not employ more than 100 full-time employees. Reimbursement coverage is limited to $500 per policy period.

"In these uncertain times when so many small businesses must limit access to, or close their physical location, many small business owners are encouraging customers to buy gift cards to generate cash flow," said Bob Buckel, vice president, Erie Insurance. "We understand consumers may be anxious about purchasing a gift card to a business that may not be able to remain open due to financial hardship and we want them to feel confident making those purchases knowing that their investment will be protected by their ERIE policy."

The coverage will automatically be added to new and existing homeowners, condo and renters policies effective May 1, 2020, in Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. Coverage will be effective on June 1, 2020, in Kentucky and West Virginia. Erie Insurance is currently working with additional insurance departments to gain approval in the remaining states across ERIE's footprint.

"At Erie Insurance, our promise is simple: to be there when customers need us," Buckel added. "We will continue to be creative at finding ways to support our customers and communities during this challenging time."

While the additional protection was introduced to help promote buying new gift cards to help small businesses with their cash flows during the coronavirus challenges, it is not a temporary addition and will become part of ERIE's base ErieSecure Home insurance policies.

Contact a local ERIE agent to discuss this additional coverage or request a homeowners insurance quote.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com .

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-insurance-to-include-local-gift-card-and-gift-certificate-reimbursement-coverage-as-part-of-eriesecure-home-policies-301042011.html

SOURCE Erie Insurance Group