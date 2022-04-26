Erie judge quotes NFL coaching legend in delivering lengthy sentence for heroin-fentanyl

Despite a criminal record that started when he was a juvenile and later included a guilty plea in federal court, 30-year-old Erie resident Damon D. Amison wanted leniency for his conviction for having a handgun and 14.5 grams of a heroin-fentanyl mixture at a Parade Street convenience store in 2019.

An Erie County judge gave Amison a bit of a break, but still sentenced him to up to 16 years in state prison.

The judge prefaced the sentence by referring to Amison's long troubles with the law and by quoting NFL coaching legend Bill Parcells.

"You are what your record says you are," Judge Daniel Brabender told Amison on Monday, invoking Parcells, who retired in 2007 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

"Your record tells me who you are — guns, drugs, unemployed." Brabender also said. "Then we have the scourge of fentanyl, which continues to kill people in little Erie County, Pa."

Brabender sentenced Amison to eight to 16 years in state prison and two years of probation for his conviction on 10 charges at a jury trial in March. Convictions on the two primary counts drove the sentencing: the felonies of possession with intent to deliver the heroin and fentanyl and carrying a firearm when Amison's prior record prohibited him from doing so.

"The scourge of drugs and gunplay wreak so much havoc on our community," Brabender said.

Brabender gave Amison a sentence in the mitigated range of the state sentencing guidelines, citing Amison's letter of apology, though Amison declined to address Brabender in court.

Amison's lawyer, Elliot Segel, asked Brabender to sentence Amison concurrently on the two main counts, which would have further lessened the sentence.

Segel cited a sentence in an unrelated Erie County heroin case, in which the defendant got a maximum of five years — though that defendant pleaded guilty. Segel also said the Erie police never saw Amison selling the heroin-fentanyl mixture — though he was convicted of possessing drugs consistent with drug trafficking under the law.

Brabender's sentence was more in line with what the Erie County District Attorney's Office wanted. Assistant District Attorney Molly Anglin told Brabender that Amison "engaged in dangerous activity" that fueled "an ongoing epidemic that is not coming to a halt."

Police charged Amison after confronting him about an outsanding warrant on Aug. 5, 2019, according to court records. Amison was accused of fleeing from police and tossing away a plastic bag filled with the heroin and fentanyl while he was in the Moe's One Stop convenience store in the 2400 block of Parade Street, according to court records. Police also found a handgun on Amison.

Though Amison's prior record goes back years, Brabender focused on Amison guilty plea, in May 2013, to a federal charge of that he unlawfully possessed a 9 mm pistol in June 2012. Amison in 2010 had been convicted of a felony that prohibited him from possessing a firearm, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Erie. The gun had been stolen from a residence in Harborcreek Township, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender quoted NFL coaching legend Bill Parcells in an Erie drug case on Monday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Maurice B. Cohill Jr. in August 2013 sentenced Amison to a year and nine months in federal prison and three years of supervised release, a form of probation.

In October 2015, Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone revoked Amison's supervised release, finding that, among other things, he had associated with convicted felons or other people who had engaged in criminal activity, according to court records. The records show Cercone kept Amison on supervised release for two years, but immediately placed him under house arrest for 10 months.

On Monday in Erie County Common Pleas Court, Brabender noted to Amison that revocations from supervised release are rare in federal court. He said the federal prison stay and other periods of incarceration had not changed Amison or made him want to stay out of prison to be with his five children.

"Being in jail didn't bother you that much," Brabender said. "You went to federal prison and still didn't wake up."

The judge then quoted Bill Parcells, and ordered the sentence.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

