Erie lawyer asks disciplinary panel for probation for being high on cocaine in court

An Erie lawyer is pleading for probation rather than a license suspension as discipline for being high on cocaine at a court hearing in 2022.

In making his case before the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the lawyer, Nathaniel Strasser, said he is in rehabilitation for drug addiction and that he erred in representing himself at a hearing before a disciplinary panel in September.

Strasser "recognizes that his self-representation was inappropriate and deficient," the attorney who is now representing Strasser, veteran Erie lawyer Philip Friedman, said in a brief filed in the disciplinary case on Jan. 3. "He should have retained counsel."

Lawyer Nathaniel Strasser attends the swearing-in ceremony of judicial and county elected officials inside courtroom H at the Erie County Courthouse in Erie on Jan. 2. He is facing discipline for being high on cocaine at a court hearing in 2022.

Also at the hearing in September, "evidence of his substance abuse history and treatment should have been admitted," Friedman said in the brief, referring to Strasser. "The evidence was readily available and was highly relevant to the question of disposition."

Strasser at the disciplinary hearing admitted to using cocaine ahead of the court hearing in 2022, but he denied being a drug addict. He said his use of cocaine enhanced his abilities as a lawyer.

"Despite his testimony, he is in fact an addict," Friedman said of Strasser in the brief. "Like many other professionals, he has a difficult time acknowledging that fact."

Strasser says enrollment in rehab helps his case

Strasser, 44, who got his law license in 2007, is currently enrolled in an Erie outpatient program for substance and undergoes urine screenings, and he attended in-patient programs in 2018 and 2019, according to the brief that Friedman filed. Strasser's enrollment in the program and his admission that he is an addict are reasons that Strasser should be placed on substance abuse probation for two years, rather than have his license suspended, Friedman said in the filing.

While on probation, Strasser would be allowed to continue to practice law but would continue counseling, get help from a "sobriety counselor" and abide by whatever conditions the Disciplinary Board imposes, Friedman said in the brief.

Strasser "is a good candidate for substance abuse probation," according to the brief. Friedman emphasized that Strasser "has absolutely no prior discipline history" and said his "misconduct caused no harm to any client."

Brief filed to counter disciplinary counsel's push for suspension

Friedman filed the brief in response to a disciplinary counsel's recommendation that Strasser get suspended for a year and a day. The disciplinary counsel, who is prosecuting the case, made his recommendation in a brief in November.

The counsel, Daniel S. White, of Pittsburgh, decried as "absurd" Strasser's assertion that cocaine makes him a better lawyer.

Strasser's "refusal to express remorse for appearing at a hearing on a client’s behalf while under the influence of cocaine — and his suggestion throughout the disciplinary hearing in this matter that cocaine enhances his performance as an attorney — presents an unacceptable risk that Respondent (Strasser) will repeat this intolerable misconduct," according to White's brief.

White's filing and Friedman's response are before the three-member disciplinary panel that heard Strasser's case in September in Pittsburgh. Following the hearing, the panel found that Strasser's use of cocaine violated the rules of professional conduct for lawyers in Pennsylvania. The finding set in motion the process to determine his discipline.

The disciplinary panel will make a recommendation to the full Disciplinary Board. The board will make a final recommendation to the Supreme Court, which will impose the discipline.

State trooper noticed Strasser's 'fidgety' behavior at hearing

The court hearing at which Strasser was high occurred on Nov. 2, 2022. It was a preliminary hearing in the courtroom of District Judge Lisa Ferrick in Harborcreek Township.

Strasser was working as a part-time assistant public defender for Erie County and was representing a woman who was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, according to records filed in Strasser's disciplinary case. Strasser also has his own law office.

The woman at the hearing waived charges to Erie County Common Pleas Court, according to court records. The records show she later entered Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, a program of probation for nonviolent and largely first-time offenders.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was at the preliminary hearing noticed Strasser's dilated pupils and his "very hyperactive, fidgety" behavior and reported the suspected cocaine use, according to the disciplinary records.

Strasser admitted at the disciplinary hearing that he had used cocaine ahead of the preliminary hearing. The state trooper, Christopher Weber, was a witness for the disciplinary counsel at the disciplinary hearing.

Strasser at the hearing likened cocaine to "caffeine on steroids" and told the disciplinary panel that, in small doses, cocaine can make the user more alert and attentive and "have a positive effect on someone's cognitive ability."

Strasser was not charged with a crime.

His use of cocaine immediately cost him his $37,000-a-year job as a part-time assistant public defender, a post he had held for two years and five months, according to county records. The Public Defender's Office fired him after he tested positive for cocaine following the preliminary hearing, according to the disciplinary records.

Before he was an assistant public defender, Strasser was an assistant district attorney for Erie County from 2007 to 2016. He unsuccessfully ran for a district magistrate post in Erie County in 2015. Strasser maintains a private practice in Erie.

Strasser argues that suspension would be inappropriate punishment

In the brief he filed on Strasser's behalf, Friedman noted Strasser's work as an assistant public defender and assistant district attorney. "Despite his issues, he has served his clients well," according to the brief.

Strasser deserves probation for his conduct, but not punishment in the form of a license suspension, Friedman said in the brief. Citing precedent, he said the disciplinary system for lawyers in Pennsylvania is designed not to punish lawyers but "to protect the public from unfit attorneys and maintain the integrity of the legal system."

Strasser, according to the brief, "clearly has a substance abuse problem which requires continued treatment and monitoring. His substance abuse is not a cause of his misconduct. It is the only cause."

