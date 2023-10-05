Erie, Longmont and Frederick police notes: Possible arson in Erie
Oct. 5—LONGMONT
Monday
—8:57 a.m. Police responded to the area of East 17th Avenue and East County Line Road after a loose dog attacked an on-leash dog. Police located the dog owner and issued a court summons.
Tuesday
—12:39 p.m. Police were called to 2375 Main St. on a report of menacing. A man was arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail.
—9:48 a.m. Officers investigated a narcotics complaint in the 1000 block of Sunset Street. A juvenile male was found in possession of narcotics and referred to the REWiND Program.
ERIE
Monday, Sept. 25
—11 a.m. Police responded to a property damage crash in the 2000 block of Mountain View Boulevard.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
—10:29 p.m. Officers were called to the intersection of North 119th Street and Shay Drive on a injury crash.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
—11:34 a.m. Officers took a report of a possible arson in the 1400 block of Peach Avenue.
FREDERICK
Thursday, Sept. 28
—6:48 p.m. Police were summoned to the 6000 block of Frederick Way in reference to a found dog. The dog had no tags and no chip and was taken to the Longmont Humane Society.
Sunday
—2:13 p.m. Police responded to a traffic incident on the 5800 block of Wood Duck Court. No injuries were reported.