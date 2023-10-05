Erie, Longmont and Frederick police notes: Possible arson in Erie

Oct. 5—LONGMONT

Monday

—8:57 a.m. Police responded to the area of East 17th Avenue and East County Line Road after a loose dog attacked an on-leash dog. Police located the dog owner and issued a court summons.

Tuesday

—12:39 p.m. Police were called to 2375 Main St. on a report of menacing. A man was arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

—9:48 a.m. Officers investigated a narcotics complaint in the 1000 block of Sunset Street. A juvenile male was found in possession of narcotics and referred to the REWiND Program.

ERIE

Monday, Sept. 25

—11 a.m. Police responded to a property damage crash in the 2000 block of Mountain View Boulevard.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

—10:29 p.m. Officers were called to the intersection of North 119th Street and Shay Drive on a injury crash.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

—11:34 a.m. Officers took a report of a possible arson in the 1400 block of Peach Avenue.

FREDERICK

Thursday, Sept. 28

—6:48 p.m. Police were summoned to the 6000 block of Frederick Way in reference to a found dog. The dog had no tags and no chip and was taken to the Longmont Humane Society.

Sunday

—2:13 p.m. Police responded to a traffic incident on the 5800 block of Wood Duck Court. No injuries were reported.