Erie and Longmont police notes: Burglary on Dry Creek Drive

Aug. 22—LONGMONT

Monday

—12:17 a.m. Officers responded to a reported burglary in the 600 block of Glenarbor Circle.

—7:46 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the area of 500 Dry Creek Drive for a reported burglary.

—8:18 a.m. Police received a report of a first-degree criminal trespass and theft in the 1000 block of Red Oak Drive. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—8:41 a.m. Officers conducted a foot patrol along the greenway of St. Vrain Trail near Hover Street and Bent Way. Officers contacted a man for littering and in the process discovered the man had outstanding warrants and he was placed under arrest. During the arrest several items of drug paraphernalia were located.

—11:05 a.m. Police received a report of an assault in the 600 block of East Mountain View Avenue, and a juvenile female was issued a summons.

ERIE

Thursday

—9:17 a.m. Police investigated a two-car crash in the area of Erie Parkway and Highlands Boulevard which resulted in minor injuries. A juvenile female was cited.

—10:36 a.m. Officers responded to the report of an attempted burglary in the 400 block of Briggs Street.

—4:17 p.m. Police contacted a business manager working in the 3300 block of Arapahoe Road in reference to a trespass warning for a transient individual who reportedly frequents the area.

Friday

—8:52 a.m. Officers responded to the report of harassment in the 700 block of Holbrook Street.

Monday

—9:00 p.m. Police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence in the area of Telleen Avenue and East County Line Road.