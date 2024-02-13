Erie man accused of collecting funds for bogus baseball league waives charges under deal

An Erie man accused by Millcreek Township police of collecting thousands of dollars in donations for a baseball league investigators said did not exist is expected to plead guilty to the lead charge in his criminal case and pay restitution to his victims under an agreement reached in court on Tuesday.

Cameron R. Adams Jr., 50, waived to court on Tuesday morning a first-degree felony count of dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities and a misdemeanor count of theft by deception-false impression as he appeared for his preliminary hearing before Millcreek Township District Judge Laurie Mikielski.

Adams is expected to plead guilty to the two charges at a later date under the deal, which also requires him to pay restitution of nearly $60,000, Assistant District Attorney Charles Cantrell said. A number of other charges that Adams faced in the case, including nine felony counts of receiving stolen property, were withdrawn under the deal, according to case documents.

More: Millcreek police accuse Erie man of collecting money for baseball league that didn't exist

Millcreek police accuse Adams, in a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 1, of collecting monetary donations from local businesses and individuals for "Erie Youth Sports," also known as "Erie Youth Baseball." Donors were advised that, depending on the amount donated, the funds would be used toward general funding for the league, website ad sponsorship or the purchase of uniforms, the investigating detective wrote in Adams' criminal complaint.

"In reality, 'Erie Youth Baseball' did not exist, and there was no team," Detective Kevin Giuca wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with the complaint.

Investigators based their belief that the baseball league did not exist on evidence they said included practices posted on the organization's Facebook page that were always canceled hours or minutes before the schedule start time; an examination of fields where the practices were scheduled that were overgrown, unkempt or did not appear to be in use; and a lack of permits form the City of Erie to use the fields, according to information in the affidavit.

Millcreek police said they also looked into bank records related to Adams, and none of the withdrawals made from two accounts for Erie Youth Sports appeared to have been used for the baseball league but were used at businesses including Hulu, Country Fair, Spectrum and Walmart, according to information in the affidavit.

Nine businesses that donated to the league were listed as victims in the criminal complaint, for a loss of a little more than $6,700, but Giuca wrote in the affidavit that there were believed to be 140 total victims with total lost of nearly $60,000.

Giuca said he launched the investigation into Erie Youth Sports in January 2023 after police received a call from a local business representative who reported hearing third-hand that donations to the organization were being misused. Millcreek police revealed the investigation in August when they posted information on the department's Facebook page and released information to the media about their probe of a possible scam involving Erie Youth Sports. The department set up a special email address to collect information from anyone who donated to the league or who had a child who played in the league.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA man charged in bogus baseball league probe waives charges