Erie man accused of having sexual contact with another boy at Harborcreek Youth Services

An Erie man charged earlier this month with having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile boy at Harborcreek Youth Services on Jan. 3 is now accused of sexually assaulting another boy at the Harborcreek Township facility.

Shaquon M. Thrower, 28, was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges including felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, institutional sexual assault of a child, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. Pennsylvania State Police accuse Thrower in a criminal complaint filed on Thursday of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy at Harborcreek Youth Services, 5712 Iroquois Ave., between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3.

Thrower was arraigned on the charges by Lawrence Park Township District Judge Lisa Ferrick on Thursday afternoon as he appeared before the judge for his scheduled preliminary hearing on charges including felony counts of institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors in the other incident from Jan. 3. State police accuse him in that case of engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a boy whose age was not revealed in a state police news release announcing the arrest.

Thrower, who was free after posting his $35,000 bond, waived his preliminary hearing in that case Thursday afternoon before Ferrick arraigned him in the new case. Ferrick set bond in the new case at $60,000, which was posted on Thursday, according to court records.

Erie lawyer Joseph DePalma, who is representing Thrower in both cases, on Friday declined to comment on the cases at this time.

State police said Thrower was an employee of Harborcreek Youth Services at the time of the incidents. Information was not available Friday on Thrower's employment status with the agency.

John Petulla, chief executive officer for Harborcreek Youth Services, said Friday afternoon that the agency is cooperating with investigators.

"The safety and security of our kids remains our top priority," Petulla said.

