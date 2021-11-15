Erie man accused of robbing stores in September, October, waives criminal cases to court

An Erie man accused of robbing two stores in the city earlier this fall is facing trial after waiving his criminal cases to court.

Warren L. Lockett, 45, waived to court during his preliminary hearing on Nov. 5 charges including first-degree felony counts of robbery in the robberies of a Dollar General store on Sept. 25 and a Family Dollar store on Oct. 2.

Lockett remains in the Erie County Prison on $50,000 in bonds in the two cases.

Police accuse Lockett of entering the Dollar General store at 404 E. 26th St. on Sept. 25 and pulling what appeared to be a semiautomatic handgun from his pocket. Investigators charge that he pointed the gun at a store clerk and removed cash from the register before fleeing.

Police accuse Lockett in the Family Dollar robbery of entering the store at 2307 State St. and approaching the store counter with a "gun-shaped bulge" in his pocket. Investigators charge that he reached over the counter to remove money from a cash drawer and demanded cigarettes.

Detectives said Lockett was taken into police custody in an unrelated case and became a suspect in the robberies. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from both stores and wrote in one of Lockett's criminal complaints that he matched the general description of both robbery suspects.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie crime: City man charged in 2 store robberies waives cases to court