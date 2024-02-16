Erie man accused of sexually assaulting girls pleads not guilty, set for trial

Feb. 16—An Erie man who is accused of sexually assaulting four girls in his home has pleaded not guilty and has been set for trial in August.

Justin Whittaker, 49, pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual assault of a child under 15 by someone in a position of trust in Boulder District Court on Friday.

He is currently out of custody on a $100,000 bond. He is set for a motions hearing on May 20 and a five-day trial starting Aug. 12.

According to a release from the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, police believe that between 2009 and 2017 Whittaker had sexual contact with several children while they were visiting his home on Westin Drive in Erie.

According to an affidavit, Whittaker did know the children. At least one named victim in the affidavit was as young as 7 years old when the assault occurred.

Erie police first became aware of the allegations when they were reported by someone to a school resource officer.

In March 2023, prosecutors said they were concerned there were more victims and encouraged anyone with information on this case to contact Erie police Detective Shannon Crow at 303-926-2827 or scrow@erieco.gov. No additional charges have been filed against Whittaker since March.