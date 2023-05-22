Erie man accused of shooting 19-year-old in stomach during altercation on East 12th St.

An Erie man is facing aggravated assault and other charges after city police accused him of shooting another man in the stomach during a confrontation on East 12th Street early Saturday morning.

The suspect, Ibrahim K. Abdulah, 21, was taken into custody from the 300 block of East 12th Street shortly after the shooting, which was reported on Saturday at about 2:10 a.m., according to police.

Abdulah was in a vehicle that was stopped outside a residence in the 300 block of East 12th Street when a 19-year-old man approached the vehicle and got into an altercation with Abdulah, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

Abdulah is accused of pulling a gun during the altercation and shooting the other man in the torso, Lorah said.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Information on his condition was not available Monday.

Abdulah was arraigned Saturday afternoon by Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge on two felony counts of aggravated assault and on misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering. Beveridge set bond at 10% of $20,000, which was posted on Monday, according to online court records.

Abdulah is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on June 16.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man charged with shooting 19-year-old in East 12th Street spat