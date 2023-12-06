Erie man arrested following investigation into child sexual abuse material

Dec. 5—An Erie man has been arrested after an investigation found child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices, according to officials.

Richard Sackschewsky, 34, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child — distribution, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession of video and one count of sexual exploitation of a child — possession of images. The charges range from Class 3 to Class 5 felonies.

According to an affidavit, an investigation into Sackschewsky was opened after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information about the distribution of child sex abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the affidavit, the tip stated that a user tried to post the material to Reddit in July. Investigators were able to track the account to Sackschewsky's phone.

A search warrant was executed Nov. 16 at Sackschewsky's home in the 1600 block of Meachum Way, where multiple electronic devices were seized. Digital forensic analysis of the devices belonging to Sackschewsky found more than 100 images and videos containing child sex abuse material.

In addition to those videos and images, investigators found what appeared to be "secret" recordings of young women in close-fitting or skimpy clothing between May 2022 and November 2023. Investigators also discovered communications in which Sackschewsky asked females on Snapchat for nude photos and sex services, though it is not known how old the females were or if they followed through on any of the requests.

The additional images and messages are also under investigation, according to the affidavit.

Sackschewsky was booked into the Boulder County Jail and then released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, according to online records. He is set for a filing of charges on Thursday.

He does not have a prior criminal record, according to the affidavit.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety, Boulder County SWAT Team and Erie Police Department all participated in the case.