Erie man charged with attempted homicide in accused attack on county corrections officer

An Erie man facing trial on attempted homicide in a shooting in the city in May is facing the same charge after Erie County detectives accused him of attacking a corrections officer at the Erie County Prison in early July.

Jasir A. Eaddy, 19, was arraigned Monday afternoon by Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson on charges including felony counts of attempted homicide and assault by prisoner in an incident investigators said happened at the county prison, at 1618 Ash St., on the afternoon of July 2.

Detectives accuse Eaddy of pushing a corrections officer toward a guard rail and attempting to lift the officer over the rail before putting the officer in a strangle hold, causing the officer to be in fear of his life, according to information in Eaddy's criminal complaint. The alleged attack happened after investigators said Eaddy refused to be handcuffed after being given shower time and kicked out a prison pod shower gate, according to the complaint.

Eaddy had been in the Erie County Prison on $175,000 bond since June 1, when he was arraigned on attempted homicide and other charges that Erie police filed against him in a shooting in the 800 block of East Avenue on May 30. City police accuse Eaddy of firing a gunshot into a vehicle occupied by six people, including three young children, according to information in the criminal complaint filed in that case.

Eaddy waived the attempted homicide charge and two other offenses in the May shooting to court at his preliminary hearing on July 12, according to information in his online court docket sheet. He is scheduled for formal arraignment later this month.

Eaddy was returned to prison on an additional $25,000 bond following his arraignment on the new charges Monday.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man charged with attempted homicide in accused attack at prison