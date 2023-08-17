Erie man charged with burning occupied house, killing pets, waives charges under plea deal

An Erie man accused of heavily damaging an eastside house and killing four pets in a fire that investigators said was intentionally set in July is expected to plead guilty to some charges in the case under an agreement reached in court last week, according to prosecutors.

David C. Collier, 41, waived to court a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson and third-degree felony counts of reckless burning and aggravated cruelty to animals at his preliminary hearing on Aug. 11. Prosecutors withdrew two first-degree felony counts of arson and a second-degree felony count of the charge under an agreement that led to the waiver of the other charges, according to prosecutors and information in Collier's online court docket sheet.

Collier is expected to plead guilty to the charges he waived to court at a later date, with a recommended prison sentence of five to 10 years, under the agreement, Assistant District Attorney Tayler Moses said.

More: Erie police use video, statements to charge man with setting fire to East 24th St. house

Collier, who remains in the Erie County Prison on $150,000 bond, is accused of setting fire to a residence at 445 E. 24th St. on the early morning of July 10. The fire heavily damaged the house, causing the four to five people inside to flee to safety and trapping two dogs and two cats that died in the fire, according to a resident of the house. The house has since been torn down.

The fire also spread to a neighboring house and a vehicle parked beside it, causing significant damage to both.

Erie police charged Collier in the fire on July 11.

An Erie man accused of intentionally setting fire to an occupied residence at 445 E. 24th St. on the early morning of July 10, 2023, waived felony aggravated arson and other charges to court at his preliminary hearing on Aug. 11, 2023, under an agreement reached with prosecutors.

According to police, surveillance video from a nearby house captured images of a person next to the front porch of 445 E. 24th St. minutes before the fire broke out. Video showed a small fire on the front porch that grew larger within minutes, investigators reported.

Police also learned that Collier, whose name was mentioned as a possible suspect, had reportedly gotten into an argument with a woman the day before the fire over accusations that the woman may have had a relationship with two people living at the East 24th Street residence, investigators wrote in Collier's criminal complaint. Collier reportedly made a statement during the argument about traveling to a location outside Erie and setting fire to another residence, according to the complaint.

Other video footage that police obtained and reviewed in the fire investigation reportedly showed Collier leaving a residence on East Fifth Street and eventually walking in the direction of 445 E. 24th Street just before the fire was reported. Collier was then seen walking away from the fire and appeared to be carrying a rag, according to information in the complaint.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man accused of burning occupied house waives charges under deal