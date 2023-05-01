Erie man charged with supplying fentanyl that caused 2 fatal overdoses

Erie police detectives investigating the drug deaths of two people found outside of a Poplar Street apartment house in October said one of the apartment dwellers told them he had no idea who the victims were.

But additional statements from the man and a review of cell phone and social media records indicated the man had invited the pair to his home to do drugs, according to information outlined in a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Joshua S. Davies, 52, is charged with two counts of drug delivery resulting in death in the fatal overdoses of a 47-year-old woman and a 43-year old man on Oct. 28. The Erie County Coroner's Office determined both victims died of fentanyl toxicity, according to information in the complaint.

The woman was from Mercer, according to complaint. It did not include information on the man's place of residence.

Davies is the fourth person charged by law enforcement in Erie County since early March with supplying drugs that caused someone's death. Davies is the first person charged in the recent cases with supplying drugs that caused multiple deaths

In addition to the drug delivery resulting in death charges, Davies faces charges including felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. He was arraigned on the charges late Friday afternoon and had bond set at $300,000, according to Erie police arrest records.

Bodies found in 2900 block of Poplar Street

The two victims were found the morning of Oct. 28 outside an apartment house in the 2900 block of Poplar Street.

The 43-year-old man was found on a driveway near a back porch of the apartment house and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old woman was found on the back porch and was pronounced dead after being taken to AHN Saint Vincent Hospital, according to information in the criminal complaint.

Detectives wrote that they spoke with Davies, who lives in the apartment house and was found in a detached garage, and he said he did not know the victims and had been at home alone.

When investigators interviewed Davies later that morning at the Erie police station, he later said he knew the woman, then admitted the two victims were at his residence the previous evening, according to the complaint.

Detectives wrote Davies said the woman called him and said she and a friend were in the area and asked to stop over. He said the woman appeared to be on something, but he denied any drug use occurred in the residence.

Searches yield more information on drug use

Investigators were given consent to search Davies' apartment and found a wrapper containing a substance that was determined through testing to be fentanyl, detectives wrote in the complaint. Police said they also found a cell phone belonging to the male victim that was recovered from a sweatshirt in a pile of laundry.

Police were also given consent to search Davies' cell phone and obtained search warrants for the Facebook and Messenger accounts of Davies and the female victim. Detectives found a conversation between Davies and the woman beginning the evening of Oct. 27 in which they said Davies invited the woman to visit him in Erie to use drugs, according to information in the complaint.

The messages included a photo that police said Davies sent to the woman that showed a dish containing three lines of white powder.

Other drug death cases in Erie County

The prosecution continues of the three other Erie County cases in which defendants were charged in 2023 with causing drug deaths:

Jacob L. Bells, 32, of Springfield Township, was charged March 9 by the Pennsylvania State Police with supplying heroin/fentanyl that caused the death of a 24-year-old McKean Township man Aug. 13. Bells waived the criminal case against him to court April 14.

Izaiah E. Borrero, 22, of Erie, was charged April 6 by the Millcreek Township Police Department with supplying pills containing suspected fentanyl to a 28-year-old Millcreek man who died March 10. Borrero was awaiting his preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Jeffery L. Thomas, 42, of Erie, was charged April 10 by state police with supplying drugs that caused the death on April 11, 2021, of 27-year-old Taylor Miller, a Fairview Township resident who had spoken openly about her drug addiction and who created an online resource for others battling addiction. Thomas is awaiting his preliminary hearing.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man accused of supplying fentanyl that caused 2 overdose deaths