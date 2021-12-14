Erie man who exchanged sexual texts with girl gets 18 years in prison, evades life sentence

Prosecutors called him a "ticking time bomb" who deserved a life sentence.

He got over 18 years instead.

Ryan Holden, 36, of Erie, was sentenced to 18½ years in federal prison Monday after enticing a 10-year-old girl to text him sexually explicit images of herself over several months in early 2020.

Holden, who claimed to be using multiple illegal drugs at the time, also admitted to texting the girl sexually explicit images of himself and receiving and possessing child pornography

Holden indicted: Feds indict Erie man on charges he enticed girl, 10, to text him sexually explicit images

The sentence, which U.S. District Judge David Cercone imposed in federal court in Erie, was far less than the life sentence recommended by the U.S. Attorney's Office but more than the penalty that the defense wanted — 15 years.

"There is simply no reason to conclude that Holden can be trusted around children ever again," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold in his sentencing memorandum filed Dec. 7.

"His drug problem, which he claims he has been unable to control, apparently spurs his desire to abuse children. He is a ticking time bomb. The only way to ensure the safety of the community is to keep Holden in jail for as long as possible."

Holden's attorney, James Brink, stated in his sentencing memorandum that his client was not like "true child predators" because he realized his errors and that proper treatment and counseling were necessary.

Another case: State agents charge Erie man in investigation into uploading, possession of child pornography

Cercone on Monday called the life sentence "harsh" and insisted his sentence of 18½ years was "appropriate to the seriousness of the crime."

Holden was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution, and will serve a 15-year term of supervised release. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Cercone recommended that Holden be placed at a facility close to Erie for family considerations and that he be permitted to participate in any mental health, sex offender or drug abuse treatment programs available to him.

The charges

In October 2020, Holden pleaded guilty to all seven counts of an indictment issued in U.S. District Court in Erie.

The charges were:

Two counts of sexual exploitation of children

One count each of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity

Transfer of obscene material to a minor

Distribution of child pornography

Receipt of child pornography

Possession of child pornography

The indictment alleged the activity occurred between December 2019 and August 2020, with the enticement charge covering the period from April to July 2020.

Holden has been in the Erie County Prison since his arrest in August 2020, unable to make $100,000 bond.

The state police began investigating Holden after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the initial charges in state court. The center said it received information from Instagram about images of child pornography on an account linked to Holden's address.

Police got a search warrant for the residence, according to the affidavit. It said troopers also seized Holden's cellphone and found it contained hundreds of images of child pornography, including the images of the 10-year-old girl.

In his sentencing memorandum, Trabold said Holden showed no interest in curtailing his behavior.

"The goal of deterrence is realized if even one predator is deterred," he said. "Every day that Holden is removed from society is a day that the children of this community will be safer."

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Ryan Holden: Erie man accused of exchanging sexual texts with girl sentenced