Erie man faces attempted homicide charges in shooting that wounded occupant of vehicle

An Erie man is facing attempted homicide and other charges after city police accused him of firing gunshots into a vehicle and wounding one of the occupants on Dec. 22.

Raqwan D. Toliver, 21, remained in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond on Tuesday following his arraignment Thursday on charges including two counts of attempted homicide and four felony counts of aggravated assault.

Erie police accuse Toliver of firing several gunshots into a Kia Sportage occupied by four people, including a child under the age of 12, during a confrontation in the area of East Fourth Street and Eagle Point Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. on Dec. 22.

One of the bullets went through the windshield of the Kia and struck the front seat passenger in the top of the head, police wrote in Toliver's criminal complaint. The person was not seriously injured, according to investigators.

Witnesses identified Toliver as the shooter and said he was then seen fleeing the area in a vehicle, according to police. Responding officers located Toliver nearby, pushing a Mazda that had run out of gas, according to information in his criminal complaint. Officers said they found Toliver in possession of a 9 mm pistol.

Bullet holes were also found in the rear hatch and the driver's door of the Mazda, police wrote in the complaint.

Toliver is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Monday.

