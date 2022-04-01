Erie man faces charges in high-speed pursuit in westside neighborhoods

An Erie man is facing a felony fleeing charge and other offenses after city police said he led officers on a high-speed pursuit through neighborhoods on the city's lower west side before crashing on Thursday night.

According to police, officers on patrol on Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. were traveling along West Sixth Street near Cascade Street when the officers spotted a BMW sport-utility vehicle traveling south on Cascade Street, which is one-way heading north, at a high rate of speed. The officers attempted to stop the BMW, which nearly struck a northbound vehicle in the 600 block of Cascade Street, but the BMW continued onto West Seventh Street at a greater speed, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Friday.

The BMW went through a stop sign at West Seventh and Raspberry streets and turned south on Raspberry Street, where it traveled at speeds greater than 90 mph while traveling through a stop sign and two red lights at intersections along the route, Lorah said.

Teen boy faces charges in Erie pursuit A 14-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after Erie police said he led officers on a pursuit on Monday that ended

He said the BMW crashed at railroad tracks in the area of West 16th and Raspberry streets. Officers found a male passenger standing outside of the vehicle and received information about the driver. More officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter, and the 18-year-old driver was eventually located, according to Lorah.

The driver faces charges including fleeing police, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering and resisting arrest, and summary counts of speeding, driving without a license, and reckless driving, Lorah said.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man facing charges in high-speed pursuit with police on west side