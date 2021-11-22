Erie man faces trial on charges in knife assault of other man, threats made against police

An Erie man accused of attacking another man with a large knife before turning the weapon on a city police officer earlier this month is facing trial on attempted homicide and other charges.

Jeffrey T. Hill, 26, was held for court following his preliminary hearing Wednesday on all charges, including aggravated assault, that Erie police filed against him in the Nov. 1 incident at East 11th and French streets.

Police charge that an officer saw Hill chasing another man with a knife, and when the officer went to intervene Hill came after the officer and swung the knife at the officer, investigators said. Officers deployed a Taser to Hill to subdue him and got the knife away from him, according to police.

The man Hill was seen chasing suffered severe lacerations to his wrists and head and was taken to the hospital for treatment, investigators said.

