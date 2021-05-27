Erie man faces trial in connection with West Mead burglary

May 27—An Erie man accused of participating in a break-in at a West Mead Township home and stealing items worth approximately $1,200 is headed to trial on 14 charges, including nine felonies.

Anthony Zaki Myers Jr., 21, of 824 Pennsylvania Ave., waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday.

Two other men were initially charged as co-defendants in the Jan. 22 burglary of a shotgun valued at $740 and numerous gold necklaces and other items of jewelry.

Jordan Ruiz Rodriguez, 21, of 603 E. 13th St., Erie, waived his preliminary hearing before Pendolino on May 20 and will head to trial during the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Rodriguez faces the same 14 charges as Myers.

The case against Bruce Melvin Asbury III, 22, of Erie, which also involved the same 14 charges, was withdrawn by prosecutors during a preliminary hearing before Pendolino on May 7.

According to the criminal complaint, the front door of a residence in the 1000 block of Render Avenue was forced open on Jan. 22, causing damage worth $500. Three second-floor rooms were ransacked, and an Ithaca 12-gauge shotgun and a variety of jewelry, coins and watches were taken.

Surveillance video collected by police from neighboring homes alerted authorities to a white Ford Explorer in connection with the break-in.

When Meadville Police Department seized and later searched such a vehicle occupied by Myers, Rodriguez and Asbury, several of the missing items were discovered, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police.

Myers and Rodriguez face felony charges for burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to receive stolen property, and illegal possession of firearms. They also face misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, criminal mischief, and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and a summary charge for criminal trespass.

Story continues

Collectively, the charges amount to a maximum possible 112 years and 90 days jail imprisonment and fines totaling $250,300.

Myers remains in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. Rodriguez is being held in Erie County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.