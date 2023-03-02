Erie man facing 1st-degree murder at trial in 2021 fatal shooting of 18-year-old at duplex

A 20-year-old Erie man accused of firing gunshots into a westside duplex, killing an 18-year-old man who was in an upstairs bedroom, will face first-degree murder when his case goes to trial.

Jamie D. Smith Jr. may also seek another preliminary hearing.

Smith, of Erie, appeared before Erie County Judge David Ridge late Wednesday morning for his formal arraignment on charges filed by the Erie Bureau of Police in the July 1, 2021, fatal shooting of Kalvin Davis at West 29th and Cherry streets.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said prosecutors will seek a first-degree murder conviction at trial, which Ridge tentatively set for December.

Smith also faces charges of conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and conspiracy to commit discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Erie police charged Smith in the shooting in October. He was held for court on all charges in December following a preliminary hearing that took place despite Smith's request for a continuance, because he said he was never notified of the hearing and did not receive any paperwork related to his case. Smith also did not have a lawyer at the hearing.

Pittsburgh lawyer Jason Nard, who represented Smith at Wednesday's formal arraignment, said in court that he might seek to have a new preliminary hearing.

Smith remains in the Erie County Prison without bond.

Erie County prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder conviction against an Erie man accused of killing an 18-year-old man when gunshots were fired into a duplex in the 500 block of West 29th Street on July 1, 2021.

Police and prosecutors sealed the criminal case against Smith and released few details in the fatal shooting following Smith's arrest. Details were first revealed at December's preliminary hearing.

An Erie police detective who charged Smith testified that police learned that Smith admitted to having a beef with a person who lived at the duplex, and said he had been on West 29th Street with a gun the evening before the shooting to "scope out the area."

A day after the shooting, Erie police recovered a handgun during a traffic stop, and testing determined the gun matched shell casings and a bullet recovered in the shooting investigation, according to the detective's testimony. Further testing found that Smith was a contributor to DNA evidence found on the weapon, the detective said.

