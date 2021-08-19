Erie man gets life without parole for fatal shooting

Keith Gushard, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
·4 min read

Aug. 19—ERIE — An Erie man has been sentenced to life without parole to be followed by additional decades in prison for killing an employee of an Edinboro-area fast-food restaurant during an attempted robbery in early 2020.

Markese Lampley, 22, given the sentence Wednesday by President Judge John Trucilla in Erie County Court of Common Pleas for fatally shooting Alexander Cavanah, a former Meadville resident.

Cavanah, 22, was killed during Lampley's attempted robbery of the Wendy's restaurant in Washington Township near Edinboro the afternoon of Jan. 25. Cavanah, a shift manager at the restaurant, was shot twice by Lampley in a struggle.

In July, an Erie County jury convicted Lampley of second-degree murder and multiple other charges including robbery, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment following four days of testimony.

Lampley represented himself at the trial, but did have court-appointed counsel, Jason Nard, as a consultant. Lampley had claimed he was a "sovereign citizen" and not subject to jurisdiction of the courts.

Lampley, who is Black, had claimed his real name was Mileage Galor Bey, and that he was a Moor.

Moorish sovereign groups claim "African Americans had special rights because of a 1780s treaty with Morocco, as well as the belief African Americans were descended from African 'Moors' — and often as well the belief African Americans were also a people indigenous to the Americas," according to a 2016 report by Mark Pitcavage of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism.

In addition to the life-without-parole sentence for the homicide, Trucilla sentenced Lampley to serve 13 to 64 years for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges related to the other seven employees in the restaurant at the time. That sentence is be served after Lampley's life-without-parole sentence.

"You must understand, you'll never be free in our society again," Trucilla told Lampley at the sentencing hearing.

During sentencing, Trucilla called Cavanah a hero several times and labeled Lampley's actions against Cavanah and the fellow employees "calculating, predatory and cowardly."

"You went and prepared for this," the judge said of Lampley's attempted robbery. "You put people in terror."

Testimony at the trial proved Lampley shot Cavanah in the back and then in the leg during the struggle, with Cavanah later dying at an Erie hospital. Lampley had entered the restaurant wearing a ski mask and a motorcycle helmet, but the helmet fell off during the struggle between the two men. Lampley then fled the restaurant on a red and black motorcycle following the shooting.

Lampley was arrested in the late afternoon of Jan. 25 on Interstate 90 in western Erie County. Police used stop sticks to deflate one of the tires on the black BMW car that he was driving.

At Wednesday's sentencing hearing, Cavanah's mother, grandmother and one of his sisters spoke about how Alex, who was studying to be a minister, always was willing to help others. Each in turn told the court that their strong faith in God allowed them to forgive Lampley.

"The legacy Alex lived put others first," said Colleen Howell, Cavanah's mother. "He will always be a hero."

"My son had a genuine heart to forgive. I forgive you," she said to Lampley.

Lampley never directly addressed the family members; however, his mother, grandmother and a friend did speak on his behalf and express sorrow for Cavanah's death.

Trucilla said while Lampley had every opportunity to express remorse, "it rings hollow when it doesn't come from the defendant himself."

Lampley did speak briefly, but only to say he didn't want to say the "wrong thing" since he was representing himself in court.

Cavanah and Lampley were two young men going in opposite direction, according to the judge.

Trucilla said Cavanah was "a good man, an honorable man" who was shot and killed in service of trying to protect others.

"The only service you were dedicated to was yourself," the judge told Lampley.

Trucilla said while Cavanah was lying on the ground, writhing in pain from the first gunshot to his back, Lampley stood over him and shot him a second time in the leg.

"Your actions were cold, callous and filled with malice," Trucilla said. "It's the most heinous act, taking another life."

"Today there is daylight out of this and your name will fade," the judge told Lampley in pronouncing sentence. "What should live on is the memory of a hero."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

