Erie man gets prison sentence for fatal crash in 2019

Jul. 20—An Erie man is going to state prison for a 2019 crash in Crawford County that claimed the life of an elderly Springboro man.

Charles S. Steigerwald has been sentenced to a total of three to 10 years in jail by President Judge John Spataro in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and related charges.

Steigerwald was the driver of a box truck that collided with a minivan on Route 18 in Spring Township around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 6, 2019. The collision killed the driver of the minivan, David Davis, 80.

Steigerwald, 53, of 347 E. 35th St., was found guilty in March during a bench trial before Spataro of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and three summary traffic counts. In a bench trial, a defendant chooses to have a judge hear the evidence and decide whether the defendant is guilty.

Steigerwald was sentenced Friday by Spataro to serve three to 10 years in jail on the homicide by vehicle while DUI. The DUI conviction merged with the homicide by vehicle while DUI for sentencing purposes.

Spataro also ordered Steigerwald to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs plus pay $7,792.63 in restitution to the estate of Davis for the homicide by vehicle while DUI conviction. He also was fined a total of $75 for his conviction on the three summary traffic counts — failing to keep right, disregard traffic lane and careless driving.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Steigerwald with driving under the influence of both amphetamine and methamphetamine when the fatal crash occurred.

A witness traveling behind the minivan told police that the box truck crossed the center line of the road and crashed nearly head-on into the minivan, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case. The witness told police that the minivan driver had swerved to the east side of the road to try to avoid the crash, the affidavit said. The minivan was pushed back about 25 yards by the force of the impact.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.