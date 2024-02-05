Erie man held for court on attempted homicide in September shooting that wounded teen

A 17-year-old boy testified on Friday that he was walking home on East 14th Street in Erie after playing basketball on Sept. 5 when a gunshot struck him in the shoulder.

The teen said all he saw was a "dude" with a mask, but didn't see who shot him or if the person he saw was male or female.

Investigators would use evidence including a recovered cell phone to identify a suspect accused in the crime.

Police charged the suspect, 23-year-old Maurice L. Kimbro-Pulliam, with offenses including attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the shooting, which was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the area of East 14th and Ash streets. Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson held Kimbro-Pulliam for court on all charges following his preliminary hearing Friday.

A man who lives near the shooting scene testified under questioning by Chief Deputy District Attorney Steven Liboski that he heard three gunshots and saw a person in dark clothing running away before he heard someone say they had been shot.

Erie police Detective Jason Russell testified that officers officers who responded to the shooting scene recovered a 9 mm round and determined that a house in the area had also been struck by gunfire. He said police also found a cell phone in a vacant lot nearby, and a check of the phone determined that it belonged to Kimbro-Pulliam.

A few days later, a passerby located a shell casing in the area, Russell said.

He said under questioning by Kimbro-Pulliam's lawyer, Blaine Jones, that the live 9 mm round and the shell casing were sent out for DNA and fingerprint testing, but the results of that testing were not in yet.

Russell additionally testified that police located video from a residence near the shooting scene that showed a man Russell identified as Kimbro-Pulliam walking by. Police later obtained a search warrant for the residence of a relative of Kimbro-Pulliam's and found a sweatshirt with a colored pattern on it that was consistent with the pattern on the sweatshirt that Kimbro-Pulliam was seen wearing in the video, he said.

