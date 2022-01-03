Erie man jailed in N.Y., Albion man sought in beating, shooting of Erie man in North East

The search continued on Monday for one of two men charged by the Pennsylvania State Police in the beating and shooting of a 21-year-old Erie man in North East Township last week as the second suspect sat in jail in Chautauqua County.

State police investigators on Friday filed charges including two counts of attempted homicide against Dreshaun D. Jordan, 23, of Erie, and Mark R. Smith, 32, of Albion, in the Dec. 28 attack.

Jordan was apprehended in Jamestown, New York, early Sunday morning in a traffic stop there. Authorities said Smith was a passenger in the car that Jordan was driving when it was stopped following a pursuit in Jamestown, but he ran off and had not been apprehended as of early Monday morning.

Jordan remained in the Chautauqua County Jail Monday morning with no bail set, according to online jail information.

Details on what led state police to charge the pair in the Dec. 28 assault and shooting were not immediately available Monday morning.

State police learned of the attack on the early evening of Dec. 28, when troopers were called to a residence in the 9500 block of West Main Street to investigate a report of a man shot and assaulted. The victim was severely assaulted and shot at least twice and was taken to the hospital for treatment, investigators reported.

Troopers learned that the attack reportedly happened in a wooded area near the North East Township residence, and after searching the area they found a location where the attack is believed to have occurred, state police reported. The scene was processed and physical evidence was recovered, according to investigators.

State police in Erie reported on Thursday that additional information in the case led them to the 500 block of East Eighth Street in Erie, where additional evidence including a tan Buick was found and recovered. Investigators impounded the car as part of the investigation.

Troopers reported on Thursday that "persons of interest" were developed and they were attempting to interview those people.

The charges against Jordan and Smith were filed in the court of North East District Judge Scott Hammer on Friday, according to online court docket information.

The Jamestown Police Department reported on Sunday morning that officers apprehended Jordan following an attempted traffic stop and pursuit in Jamestown that began shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a car that Jamestown officers attempted to stop at Kingsbury Street and Hillside Terrace sped off and led officers on a short pursuit that ended when the fleeing car went over a curb at the intersection of Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue.

Jordan was placed in Jamestown City Jail and later moved to the Chautauqua County Jail as a wanted person out of Erie County. He additionally faces charges of obstructing governmental administration and several traffic offenses related to the pursuit, according to Jamestown police.

State police in Erie, in an updated news release on the case that was issued on Sunday afternoon, reported that Smith made a comment to Jordan insinuating that he had a firearm on him. Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, investigators said.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call state police at 814-898-1641.

