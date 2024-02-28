Erie man killed, second flown to Hamot following one-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — An Erie man was killed and another was flown to UPMC Hamot for treatment following a one-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon, the New York State police reported.

Abdulnaser O. Al Hamwi, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported Monday at about 4 p.m. along Panama-Steadman Road in the town of Harmony, north of Panama and southeast of Sherman, according to information in a news release posted Tuesday on the state police website.

Al Hamwi was a passenger in a 2011 Hyundai that was traveling north along Panama-Steadman Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck multiple trees, according to information in the news release. The driver of the vehicle, identified by troopers as Alaa Mohammad Al Zoubi, 20, of Erie, was flown from the scene to UPMC Hamot with what troopers said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remained under investigation Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA man killed, second man hurt in Chautauqua County NY car crash