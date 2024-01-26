Erie man pleads to felony weapons charges in Wesleyville man's fatal shooting at city park

Michael N. Ochrang and Noah King agreed to meet at Erie's Rodger Young Park to fight on the early morning of Jan. 15, 2023.

Ochrang would tell police that he received a message from others stating that there were to be no guns involved in the altercation.

But there were.

Erie police said both men were armed when Ochrang, who claimed King pointed a gun at him first, fired gunshots that struck King in the chest and the hip, killing the 21-year-old Wesleyville resident.

Ochrang, 25, was Initially charged by Erie police with a lead count of aggravated assault, a first-degree felony. Prosecutors added a count of third-degree murder at Ochrang's preliminary hearing in February.

Those two charges, and many others Ochrang faced, were dropped by prosecutors under an agreement that led Ochrang on Friday morning to plead guilty to two third-degree felony counts of carrying a firearm without a license.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lighnter told Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender that prosecutors and Ochrang's lawyer, Gene Placidi, were also recommending that Ochrang receive a 3½-to-7-year prison sentence. Each of the two charges Ochrang pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, Lightner said.

Brabender accepted the pleas and set Ochrang's sentencing for March 11.

Lightner acknowledged in his comments to the court Friday morning that members of King's family do not agree with the resolution, and they feel the system is failing Noah King. A number of King's family members were in court Friday morning and did not speak, but before the hearing started they held up large photos of the shooting victim in Brabender's courtroom.

Lightner told Brabender that "we do have to work in a world where self-defense exists," and the self-defense argument would be difficult to overcome at trial, which for Ochrang was scheduled to begin on Feb. 12.

With his pleas, Ochrang admitted to being in possession of two loaded firearms, a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson and a Taurus 9 mm, that he was not licensed to carry on the morning of the shooting. Erie police recovered both guns at Rodger Young Park, one on the hood of Ochrang's vehicle and the other in the vehicle's glove compartment.

Ochrang, who remains free after his $15,000 bond was posted in early March, made no other comments during the brief plea hearing Friday morning. Lightner declined to comment after the hearing.

Confrontation at park

The shooting was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, a Sunday. Among those who called 911 to report it was Ochrang, who stated he just shot someone after a gun was pointed at him, according to investigators.

According to information outlined at Ochrang's preliminary hearing in late February, Ochrang and King agreed to meet at Rodger Young Park to fight and brought others with them. The two had reportedly argued and planned to fight over some sort of incident involving a woman, according to the information.

A city police detective said under questioning by Placidi at the preliminary hearing that Ochrang said he brought a gun to the fight because King liked to brandish guns, and that King was found at the shooting scene with a loaded semiautomatic pistol that had a laser. The detective said Ochrang said King "lasered" him across his body during the confrontation, and at one point Ochrang saw King make a movement that he believed was King going for the gun.

King's death was one of 14 in Erie ruled as homicides in 2023.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA man pleads to weapons charges in fatal shooting at city park