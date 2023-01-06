Erie man pleads guilty in federal court to setting building fire during 2020 Erie riot

Jan. 6—ERIE — An Erie man will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Erie to charge of malicious destruction of property by fire during a riot in Erie more than two years ago.

Melquan Barnett, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. Barnett admitted to setting fire to the Ember + Forge building, 401 State St., in Erie, during a riot in the city on May 30, 2020.

Barnett faces sentencing before Baxter on May 2.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Barnett remains free on bond pending sentencing.

Assistant U.S Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Erie Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Barnett.