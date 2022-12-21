Erie man who police say stole nearly $38,000 in 2020 theft spree gets probationary sentence

An Erie man accused of stealing nearly $38,000 from various victims in a theft spree in Erie and Millcreek Township during the fall of 2020 told an Erie County judge on Wednesday that he had no clue as to why he stole all that money and property.

"I don't have an excuse," Allen M. Hanner Jr. said.

Hanner's lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, tried to offer an explanation to what drove Hanner's crime spree as Hanner stood before Judge Daniel Brabender for sentencing Wednesday morning on charges in five criminal cases.

Hanner, 35, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served two tours in Iraq and saw significant combat, Hackwelder said. While on one of those tours, Hanner learned that his young child had died, he said.

"It had a significant impact on him mentally," Hackwelder said, noting that Hanner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hanner had initially faced nearly 120 criminal charges, including numerous felonies, in the various thefts Erie and Millcreek police accused him of committing in October, November and December 2020. He pleaded guilty in October to one misdemeanor count in each of the five cases — a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft from a motor vehicle in three cases, a third-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property in one case, and a third-degree misdemeanor count of loitering and prowling at night in the fifth case — under an agreement hashed out between prosecutors and Hackwelder.

Hackwelder noted in court Wednesday that they had tried to get Hanner into Erie County Veterans Court, but an issue with paperwork prevented that from happening. He said they also tried to move Hanner's cases to Erie County Treatment Court, but could not because Hanner does not have a drug problem.

Hackwelder asked Brabender to sentence Hanner to a lengthy period of probation so that Hanner, who has a full-time job, can begin paying back his victims. Prosecutors were in agreement.

Brabender said that while he didn't agree with the position, he would go along with it.

He sentenced Hanner to serve eight years of probation, with nine of those months served on electronic monitoring. Brabender also ordered Hanner to pay full restitution to his victims, including a woman from whom Hanner is accused of stealing more than $29,000.

"These are the type of things that drive honest people crazy," Brabender said of the theft spree.

A rash of thefts, stolen card use

Detectives in Erie and Millcreek accused Hanner of stealing cash, credit and debit cards and other items, including purses, wallets, gift cards and sunglasses, mostly from vehicles that investigators believe were left unlocked. A number of the stolen credit cards were used to make purchases at the Walmart at 2711 Elm St. in Erie, according to investigators.

One stolen credit card, taken from a vehicle in Millcreek on Halloween 2020, was used to make 98 transactions at the Walmart, investigators wrote in one criminal complaint.

Erie resident Allen M. Hanner Jr., accused by Erie and Millcreek Township police of committing a rash of thefts during the fall of 2020, was sentenced in court on Dec. 21, 2022, to serve a probationary sentence and to pay nearly $38,000 in restitution.

Investigators said they connected Hanner to all of the thefts in part by a distinctive sweatshirt the suspect was seen wearing during some of the crimes. Police wrote in arrest records that the sweatshirt included a design that featured a large yellow cartoon wildcat and a yellow star.

Millcreek police said Hanner was wearing the sweatshirt when officers arrested him while investigating a report of someone checking vehicle handles and entering at least one unlocked car on Oakley Drive on Dec. 1, 2020. Police said the officers were given a description of the suspect and followed footprints in the snow before finding Hanner, who matched the description and was wearing the sweatshirt.

Assistant District Attorney Hillary Hoffman told Brabender Wednesday the biggest concern of her office is the restitution owed to the victims. She said it's good that Hanner already has a job, and that it's important, first and foremost, that the victims be paid back.

Theft crimes, Hoffman said, are "one of the most irritating, bizarre, ruin-your-day things."

Brabender told Hanner that, in reading the impact statements the various victims of the theft spree submitted to the court, he was troubled by what each had to go through. He said before imposing the sentence that he had to be concerned about the safety of the community, to ensure "property of theirs isn't taken by a thief."

