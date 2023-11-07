Erie man, on the run for more than a year on charges in police shooting, nabbed in Georgia

A large-scale manhunt for an Erie man accused of firing gunshots at Pennsylvania State Police troopers and an Erie police officer during a pursuit on the city's west side in 2022 ended in Georgia on Monday night.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Rakeem M. Jones, 30, in Augusta, Georgia, on Monday at about 7 p.m., Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said.

Jones is being held in the Columbia County, Georgia, Detention Center, where he is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania to face charges in the shooting and charges that Erie police filed against him in a robbery and shooting that occurred shortly before the pursuit.

State police, Erie police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI have been searching for Jones since June 2022, when they said he fled on foot after the car he was in crashed following the pursuit. Various agencies put up reward money for information on Jones' whereabouts that totaled $30,000 at the time of his arrest.

Police chase and gunshots

Jones, whose case was featured on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website and the Erie County District Attorney's website, is accused of being involved in the two crimes on June 25, 2022, along with his accused accomplice, 30-year-old Shadarryl P. Jones, of Erie.

According to investigators, two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were doing roving drunken driving patrols when they spotted a Mitsubishi speeding north on Chestnut Street and attempted to stop it. The Mitsubishi stopped in the 2300 block of Chestnut Street, one of the occupants got out and gunshots were fired at the state police patrol vehicle, hitting it, according to police and video from the troopers' vehicle camera system.

One of the troopers returned fire before the suspect got back into the Mitsubishi and the vehicle began to flee north on Chestnut Street, with state police in pursuit, according to police.

An Erie police officer who was on patrol spotted the speeding Mitsubishi in the area of West 18th and Chestnut streets and began pursuing it before the Mitsubishi crashed into a parked vehicle in the area of West 16th and Chestnut streets. The suspects fired gunshots at the Erie police officer, striking his patrol vehicle twice, before they ran off, investigators reported. The Erie police officer did not return fire, according to police.

No one was reported injured in the shootings.

Police set up a perimeter in the area but were unable to locate the two suspects. Police said they did recover from the ground a pistol with a drum magazine capable of holding 50 rounds of ammunition. The gun had a malfunction which caused it to jam, investigators wrote in case documents.

Capt. Kirk Reese, commander of state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said during a news conference following the incident that at least 10 rounds were fired at state police troopers during the pursuit, and a similar number of rounds were fired at the Erie police officer.

State police charged Rakeem and Shadarryl Jones with a lengthy list of criminal charges that included three counts of attempted homicide two days after the pursuit.

Earlier robbery and shooting

Erie police, in criminal complaints filed on July 1, 2022, accused Rakeem and Shadarryl Jones of being involved in a robbery and shooting in the city shortly before the pursuit began.

According to information in the complaints, investigators accused the pair of robbing a man of cash and jewelry at gunpoint outside of the Sacred Heart Ushers Society Club on West 26th Street. The victim told police he was getting a pool stick out of his vehicle when he was struck in the head, knocked to the ground and robbed. He said one of the suspects fired a gunshot at him as they ran away, according to information in the complaints.

Erie police said they identified Rakeem and Shadarryl Jones as suspects in the incident from surveillance video at the club.

Pair of apprehensions

Authorities acting on tips apprehended Shadarryl Jones in late July 2022 at an apartment complex in Hermitage, Mercer County. He was jailed on bonds including $1 million in the pursuit and shooting.

Shadarryl Jones was held for court on all charges in the pursuit and shooting following his preliminary hearing in September 2022. The charges against him in the Erie robbery case were dismissed by the district judge after the victim failed to appear for a second scheduled court hearing.

Shadarryl Jones remains in prison as he awaits trial in the pursuit case, which is scheduled for January, according to court documents.

Authorities said Rakeem Jones was apprehended Monday night in Grovetown, Georgia, a city in Columbia County that is part of the Augusta metropolitan area. The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office were involved in the apprehension of Jones, who was taken into custody without incident, authorities reported.

