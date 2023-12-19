Erie man sentenced to 14½ to 40 years for his role in 2020 killing of Kasir Gambill, 13

A soon-to-be 19-year-old Erie man sentenced on Tuesday to a lengthy prison term for his admitted role in the 2020 shooting death of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill apologized to Kasir's family as he stood in an Erie courtroom.

James I. Garcia also offered a message, at the prompting of Erie County Judge John J. Trucilla, to other teenagers and young men and women in Erie who might be involved in the ongoing gun violence plaguing the city, or might be thinking about picking up a gun.

"It's not worth it," Garcia said.

But the strongest message delivered during Garcia's sentencing hearing Tuesday morning came from his lawyer, Chad Vilushis, who hoped that what played out in court would spread throughout the community, and give some people pause.

"Solving issues of disrespect with guns, solving disagreements with guns or fighting someone with guns only leads to jail or death," Vilushis said.

One of the more shocking homicides in Erie in recent years involving the city's children as victims and/or suspects occurred on the evening of Dec. 5, 2020, when Kasir was shot multiple times as he walked with another teenager. Authorities said Kasir was an innocent victim, as the teen he was with was the intended target.

Erie police would later charge Garcia and Deangelo J. Troop Jr., both 15 years old at the time, in the crime.

Garcia, who will turn 19 in January, pleaded guilty in late September to third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit homicide and aggravated assault. He faced a maximum sentence of 80 years on the charges, with weapons and gang enhancements, according to prosecutors.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said during Garcia's plea hearing that there was no sentencing recommendation for Garcia. However, if Garcia agreed to testify and testify truthfully at Troop's trial, or if Troop were to plead guilty to charges in the case, there would be a recommended sentence for Garcia of 14½ to 40 years in prison, Lightner told Trucilla in September.

Lightner on Tuesday asked Trucilla to follow that sentencing recommendation. Trucilla did so, and added 20 years of probation to the end of the sentence.

The judge said he was taking into consideration Garcia's cooperation in the case, as authorities said he came forward and provided some key information that helped investigators piece together the events surrounding Kasir's death and who was responsible. But he also noted Garcia's role in the crime, and the impact it had on Kasir's family and the Erie community.

"This did have a monumental impact on our community," the judge said. "We lost one of our children."

Troop, 18, was sentenced on Dec. 4 to 55 years to life plus another 20 years after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case.

"You acted like a hardcore criminal," Trucilla told Troop during his sentencing.

Troop would have been given a mandatory life sentence with no parole for first-degree murder if he had been 18 or older when the fatal shooting occurred.

James I. Garcia, 18, one of two Erie residents charged in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill in December 2020, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 14 1/2 to 40 years in prison.

Gang-related shooting and recovered guns

Authorities described the fatal shooting of Kasir as gang-related, but said a 17-year-old who was with Kasir at the time was the intended target.

The 17-year-old was connected to an Erie gang called the Stacked Bread Boys, while Troop and Garcia were connected to a rival gang known as the Five, or 5ive, according to statements made in court hearings.

According to police, Kasir and the 17-year-old were walking in the area of East 20th Street and Franklin Avenue when a white car appeared and two people got out and started shooting. Kasir was struck multiple times by gunfire and later died at a hospital in Pittsburgh. The 17-year-old was not injured.

Erie police detectives in case documents and court testimony said they connected Garcia and Troop to the crime through evidence that included surveillance video and recovered shell casings that were later matched to two guns recovered in Buffalo in February and May of 2021. Police said they learned that Garcia had traveled to Buffalo in February 2021 and was in the area of the city where one of the guns was recovered two days after Garcia's visit.

Fallout from fatal shooting

According to court testimony, a number of shootings that occurred in the weeks after Kasir's death were done by his father, Danny L. Nicholson II, in retaliation for his son's death.

Erie police accused Nicholson of firing gunshots into several occupied houses and of fatally shooting Mauris Pacley, 37, and Jason Wells, 41, inside Bogey's Tavern on Buffalo Road in March 2021. Three other people inside Bogey's tavern were wounded in the shooting.

Nicholson pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other charges in the shooting spree and was sentenced in August 2022 to 45 to 90 years in state prison.

Pain, and forgiveness

Kasir's mother, Alicia Gambill Brown, told Trucilla that her son was the light of her life, and she struggles every day since his death.

She said she wants to help bring unity to Erie, to bring the city's children together and to stop the gun violence.

Gambill Brown told Garcia she was angry with him, but thanked him for stepping up and working with the police. She told Garcia she prays for him, and that one day she would like to visit him, sit with him face-to-face and speak with him.

"I hope you do better, do better, because you still have a life," she said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man sentenced to 14½ to 40 years in killing of Kasir Gambill, 13