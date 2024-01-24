Erie man sentenced to 5 to 10 years for supplying fentanyl that led to fatal overdose

The Erie County District Attorney's Office in April issued an alert to the public about some little blue pills containing fentanyl that were circulating on the streets and were blamed for a string of overdoses and drug deaths in the county.

One of those deaths occurred in early March, when a 28-year-old man was found dead from an overdose in a Millcreek Township residence.

The man investigators accused of supplying the pills to the victim, 23-year-old Erie resident Izaiah E. Borrero, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Wednesday to the lead charge he faced, a first-degree felony count of drug delivery resulting in death.

Borrero faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the charge, Assistant District Attorney Charles Cantrell said in court Wednesday morning. But prosecutors and Borrero's lawyer, Gene Placidi, had worked out a deal in which they recommended Borrero receive five to 10 years in prison on the charge.

Erie County Judge John J. Mead followed the recommendation and sentenced Borrero to the term.

"You must realize any time you sell drugs it's like putting a loaded gun in someone else's hands," Mead told Borrero before handing down the sentence.

Borrero, who had been in the Erie County Prison since his April 6 arraignment, apologized to the family of the victim in his remarks to the court.

"Nothing I can say or do can take back what happened," he said.

The victim was found dead at a Millcreek residence on the morning of March 10. Chemical testing determined he died of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

According to Millcreek Township police, Borrero provided blue "M30" pills to the victim at the victim's place of employment in Fairview Township the prior evening.

The investigation into the drug death included reviewing surveillance video from the victim's place of employment and searching his cell phone, which led police to identify Borrero as the person who supplied the fentanyl. Investigators said they also searched the victim's bedroom and found some blue pills labeled M30.

Placidi, in his remarks to the court on Wednesday, noted that Borrero had no prior involvement in the criminal justice system. Borrero wanted to accept responsibility for what happened, and he feels very badly for the victim's family, he said.

Cantrell told Mead that, unfortunately, such cases are far too common in Erie County, and that drugs continue to decimate the county.

Borrero was one of five Erie County residents charged by authorities last spring with supplying drugs that led to someone's death. One of the suspects was indicted federally, and the cases against the other three are awaiting trial in Erie County Court, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA man sentenced 5 to 10 years in man's fatal fentanyl overdose