Erie man sentenced to 9 to 18 years for role in assault, stabbing at former nightclub

An Erie man accused of inflicting some of the more serious injuries on two men who police said were beaten and stabbed by a group during a melee at a former State Street nightclub in April 2021 was sentenced on Friday to serve nine to 18 years in prison.

Jermaine L. Lucas Jr., 26, was given the longest prison term yet of the nine Erie men charged by city police in the fight at the former Rockstarz nightclub, 1015 State St., on April 17, 2021.

Eight of the suspects, including Lucas, have been sentenced after either pleading guilty to charges or being convicted of charges at trial. A ninth suspect, 25-year-old Tykeem S. Craig, was charged in the case in June and is awaiting trial on attempted homicide and 10 other offenses.

Authorities said two men, ages 24 and 26 at the time, were attacked by nine others inside the crowded nightclub. The victims suffered concussions and were bludgeoned, stomped, stabbed and kicked, Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said during the sentencing for Lucas before Erie County Judge John J. Mead on Friday morning.

Lightner said Lucas was involved in the stabbings. According to police and prosecutors, one of the victims was stabbed seven times and suffered a punctured lung.

Erie police used surveillance video and other evidence to identify the suspects in the case, which was initially sealed by prosecutors and police.

Lucas was acquitted at trial in July of two counts of attempted homicide. A jury found him guilty of two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

According to court records, also charged and convicted in the case were:

Justus D. Davis, 26, pleaded guilty in July to a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison.

Eric M. Jells, 24, pleaded guilty in July to a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to 11 ½ to 23 months in the Erie County Prison, followed by three years of probation.

Dayon W. Lucas, 22, was found guilty at trial of a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison.

Von D. McCallum Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to a misdemeanor count of simple assault and was sentenced to a 12-month restrictive punishment sentence.

Davanta D. Muldrew, 22, pleaded guilty in April to a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to one year and three months to three years and four months in state prison, followed by a year of probation.

Jihad M. Owens, 27, pleaded guilty in July to two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and was sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 ½ years in state prison.

Trousie L. Thrower Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in July to a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to one year and four months to three years and four months in state prison, according to court records.

