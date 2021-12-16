Erie man to stand trial for allegedly fatally shooting his estranged wife

Dec. 16—LINESVILLE — An Erie man will stand trial for allegedly fatally shooting his estranged wife as she slept inside the Conneaut Lake-area home she shared with her young daughter, her father and her father's male roommate.

Daryl S. Gillespie, 27, of 1901 Schaal Ave., Erie, was ordered held on Pennsylvania State Police charges of criminal homicide and burglary following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood in Linesville.

Gillespie is charged with the Sept. 14 shooting death of Christina Ruhl-Farnsworth, 23, who was found dead at her residence at 12007 State Route 618 in Sadsbury Township that afternoon.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Shell ruled Ruhl-Farnsworth's death a homicide due to two .22-caliber gunshot wounds — one to the head and one to the face.

Gillespie did admit to killing Ruhl-Farnsworth in two separate recorded interviews with state police investigators — one in Erie and one in Meadville, according to testimony from state troopers at Wednesday's hearing.

Trooper Ronald Godek, an investigator with the Erie barracks, testified that Gillespie and Ruhl-Farnsworth had been married for several months, but Gillespie said in an interview the couple was having marital problems due to trust issues. Gillespie stated another man had been in contact with Ruhl-Farnsworth, trying to have a romantic relationship with her, Godek said.

Gillespie also said he had purchased a .22-caliber revolver at a Meadville sporting goods store, but that Gillespie said he always kept it unloaded and didn't have ammunition for it, Godek testified.

When confronted in the interview about Ruhl-Farnsworth's death, Gillespie repeatedly denied it, but then confessed he had travelled from his job in North East to Conneaut Lake and shot Ruhl-Farnsworth, Godek said.

Gillespie first told Godek that he had dropped the gun, causing it to go off twice accidentally, Godek said. When told by Godek that wasn't possible, Gillespie admitted he shot Ruhl-Farnsworth twice intentionally, Godek testified.

"He claimed he was suffering from depression — that he wasn't a monster," Godek said. "He said it just came to a point that caused him to do this."

Following his interview Sept. 14 with state police in Erie, Gillespie was transported to the Meadville barracks for subsequent interviews with investigators there.

In the Meadville interview, Gillespie admitted to shooting Ruhl-Farnsworth using his .22-caliber revolver, but using two .22-caliber bullets obtained from a cupboard in the Conneaut Lake home, Trooper Kevin Geibel, an investigator, testified. Gillespie said that he knew that Ruhl-Farnsworth's father had .22-caliber ammunition in the home that would work, as the father had the same model revolver.

Geibel testified Gillespie said he walked into the bedroom without saying anything and shot Ruhl-Farnsworth once in the head. Gillespie said the gun also accidentally fired a second time at Ruhl-Farnsworth, Geibel testified.

Gillespie then left the home and went back to his home in Erie, taking the two spent shell casings with him, Geibel said. Gillespie said he put the two shell casings in a drink can in his vehicle and then drove home, Geibel said.

The alleged gun was recovered at Gillespie's home, as were the two shell casings inside the drink, which were were found in the trash outside Gillespie's house, Geibel testified.

Geibel testified Gillespie said he drove a white Nissan Murano sport utility vehicle to and from the home. Surveillance video from Conneaut Lake area businesses had images of a white Nissan Murano sport utility vehicle in the Conneaut Lake area, Geibel said. A school bus camera that passed Ruhl-Farnsworth's home captured images of a white Nissan Murano parked at the home on the morning of the woman's death, Geibel said.

Cellphone tower records from Sept. 14 showed Gillespie's phone was near the home, Geibel testified.

Gillespie attended Wednesday's hearing via video conference link from the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown. Gillespie has been held at the jail without bond since his arrest.

Gillespie is scheduled to go to trial during the May 2022 criminal trial term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.