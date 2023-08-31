Erie man takes plea deal in Boulder vehicular assault case

Aug. 30—An Erie man charged in connection with a February crash in Boulder took a plea deal in court Wednesday.

Dion Jordan, 51, pleaded guilty to attempted vehicular assault with a sentence stipulation of one year of probation. His felony charge of vehicular assault — reckless was dismissed.

The case was prosecuted by the District Attorney's Office for the First Judicial District and not the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

Police said a 31-year-old man driving a Subaru Crosstrek west on Arapahoe Avenue on Feb. 18 tried to turn left onto Conestoga Street when he was hit by Jordan's Tesla Model 3 heading east on Arapahoe.

After being hit by the Tesla, the Subaru then also hit a power pole on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Subaru had to be extricated by Boulder Fire-Rescue personnel and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to an affidavit, multiple witnesses said Jordan was seen driving at extremely high speeds and racing with another car prior to the crash.

The driver of the Subaru said he had a flashing yellow light to make the turn but saw that Jordan's vehicle was at Arapahoe Avenue and Eisenhower Drive and thought there was time to make the left turn.

An examination of Jordan's vehicle showed that he had the accelerator in its maximum position and was traveling at 101 mph just prior to the crash, which is more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit of 45 mph in that area.