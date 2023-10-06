Erie man waives charges in 2 shootings as he awaits prosecution in federal 4-Nation case

An Erie man charged by city police in two shootings from earlier this year is expected to plead guilty to aggravated assault and weapons charges in those cases as he awaits prosecution on charges related to a federal investigation of an Erie gang.

Tyler D. Magee, 30, waived to court his criminal cases related to shootings he is accused of committing in March and April as Magee appeared in Erie County Central Court on Friday morning for his preliminary hearings in both cases.

Magee waived to court a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person in the March 18 shooting, according to court records.

He waived to court a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering in the April 23 shooting, according to the records.

Magee, who had faced charges including attempted homicide in both shootings, waived the cases under an agreement reached between prosecutors and his lawyer, Justin Panighetti. Under the agreement, Magee is expected to plead guilty later to aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and the weapons charges, with a recommended prison sentence of five to 10 years, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said following Friday's court action.

Lightner said prosecutors will also ask the sentencing judge to make the recommended sentence run consecutively to whatever sentence Magee receives in federal court. He is awaiting prosecution there on a drug charge related to a larger indictment earlier this year of 58 accused members or associates of an Erie gang known as 4-Nation.

Magee remains in the Erie County Prison on $500,000 in bonds in the two Erie police cases.

Pair of Erie shootings

Erie police accuse Magee of being involved in a shooting that happened in the area of the former Super Chicken Lounge on State Street downtown on the early morning of April 23. According to investigators, police were in the area of the club when a gunshot was heard and two women were seen running across State Street, with one of the women limping to a vehicle that took her to UPMC Hamot for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said they learned that some females had gotten into a fight inside and outside of Super Chicken, and that as one of the females chased after another female she was pursued by a person identified as Magee, who was accused of having a gun, according to information in Magee's criminal complaint. A witness heard a gunshot and learned that a female had been shot, according to police.

Erie police filed charges against Magee in the shooting on April 25.

More: State Street business reportedly tied to shootings shuttered by city over zoning violation

At the time of the April 23 shooting, Magee was wanted by Erie police on charges in a shooting that occurred in the city on March 18. Police accused Magee of firing gunshots at another man during a confrontation in the 1100 block of East 11th Street. No one was reported injured in the shooting.

A second shooting that authorities said was related to the former Super Chicken Lounge, at 1015 State St., occurred on April 30. Erie police accused city resident Yaphet M. Ettison, 50, of assaulting another male with a handgun and with firing gunshots while inside the establishment.

Ettison is awaiting his preliminary hearing on charges including attempted homicide in the incident.

More: Fight involving gunfire at downtown Erie restaurant and gathering spot leads to charges

City officials ordered the Super Chicken Lounge closed shortly after the April 30 shooting. The closing came just as Erie's nuisance bar task force, in response to the shootings, was beginning to take a closer look at the facility for a violation of city zoning rules.

Officials said the space was posted as off-limits after they learned that alcohol was being served in the building. Super Chicken was licensed as an eating and drinking establishment but its operators did not obtain the necessary approval from Erie's Zoning Hearing Board to have a bottle club there, according to the city.

A new tenant has moved into the State Street space formerly occupied by Super Chicken, city officials said.

Federal gang investigation

A federal indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Erie in early June charges 22 accused members of 4-Nation with violating racketeering law by dealing drugs and committing other crimes. Thirty-six other people, including Magee, are accused of conspiring to deal drugs in lesser capacities. The 36 are not accused of being members of the gang.

Magee was indicted on a charge of conspiring to traffic in fentanyl and methamphetamine in August 2021. If he is convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. The mandatory minimum can increase to 15 to 25 years depending on his prior record involving felonies related to drugs or violent crime, according to court records.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man waives shooting charges as he awaits prosecution in gang case