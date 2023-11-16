Erie man waives charges in August crash on Peach Street that led to pedestrian's death

An Erie man accused of driving under the influence in August when he struck a pedestrian along Peach Street, causing injuries that led to the man's death, is facing trial after waiving his criminal case to court on Thursday.

Edmon D. Green, 35, waived to court at his preliminary hearing Thursday charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI, which is graded as a first-degree felony because of a prior DUI conviction, Assistant District Attorney Steven Liboski said. That charge carries a five-year mandatory minimum sentence if Green is convicted of it, he said.

Green is also facing aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, two counts of driving under the influence and a summary count of speeding in the Aug. 12 accident, in which Erie police accuse him of striking pedestrian June Mathis, 30, in the 1900 block of Peach Street.

More: Police: Driver who hit pedestrian in Erie, killing him, under the influence and speeding

Mathis died of injuries he suffered in the accident nine days after the incident.

Erie police charged Green on Sept. 1.

Investigators wrote in Green's criminal complaint that Green was driving a vehicle north on Peach Street on Aug. 12 at about 2:30 a.m. when he struck Mathis, who was in the roadway. Green stopped after hitting the pedestrian and was attempting to call 911 when two to three people attacked him, knocking him out and stomping on him, according to police.

More: Pedestrian hit on Peach Street dies; Erie police probe into crash, driver's beating

Green was taken to the hospital after the incident. A search warrant was obtained to get the results of chemical testing on Green while he was at UPMC Hamot, and police learned through the records that Green's blood-alcohol level was 0.162%, more than twice the legal limit for driving under the influence in Pennsylvania, according to information in the criminal complaint. Testing also was positive for marijuana, the investigator wrote in the complaint.

Police said they additionally determined through testing that Green's vehicle was traveling 52 mph five seconds before the crash on a section of Peach Street that is posted with a 25 mph speed limit.

Erie police have charged one person in connection with the assault on Green following the accident.

Travis R. Williams, 34, of Erie, faces a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering. He is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 5.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man waives charges in August crash that led to pedestrian's death