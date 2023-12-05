Erie man waives endangering charge in attack on driver in fatal pedestrian crash on Peach

An Erie man accused of attacking a motorist who had just struck a pedestrian along Peach Street in Erie in August, an accident that would lead to the pedestrian's death, is expected to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in the case.

Travis R. Williams, 34, waived a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering to court at his preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning. Prosecutors withdrew a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault at the hearing before Greene Township District Judge Susan Strohmeyer.

Under an agreement that led to the waiver, Williams is expected to plead guilty to the endangering charge at a later date, Chief Deputy District Attorney Greg Reichart said.

Williams was in court Tuesday for preliminary hearings in four other cases filed by the Millcreek Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police. He waived charges in those cases to court.

Erie police accuse Williams in the endangering case of attacking Edmon D. Green, 35, after Green struck 30-year-old June Mathis with his vehicle in the 1900 block of Peach Street on the early morning of Aug. 12. Investigators said after the accident that Green stopped after hitting Mathis and was attempting to call 911 when two to three people attacked him, knocking him out and stomping on him.

Mathis and Green were both transported to the hospital from the accident scene. Mathis died of his injuries nine days later.

No one else has been charged in the attack on Green.

Erie police on Sept. 1 charged Green with offenses including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in the fatal accident. Green waived his criminal case to court at his preliminary hearing in November.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man waives endangering charge in attack on driver in fatal crash