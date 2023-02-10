Erie man wanted in August shootout at gas station apprehended in Allegheny County

An Erie man wanted since August on attempted homicide and other charges in a shooting outside of an Erie convenience store is awaiting a return to Erie to face charges in the case.

City police investigators said Yannick Damnga, 20, was recently apprehended in Allegheny County.

Damnga is wanted by Erie police on attempted homicide, aggravated assault, weapons and other charges in an Aug. 19 shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Broad Street, outside of the 17Xpress convenience store. No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Police accuse Damnga of pulling out a gun and firing gunshots toward another man whom investigators said fired gunshots first. The shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to information in Damnga's criminal complaint.

The person accused of firing the first shots, 19-year-old Andre D. Crockett, was charged in the shooting on Aug. 24. He pleaded guilty in November to felony counts of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, according to information in his online court docket sheet.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man wanted in August shootout apprehended in Allegheny County