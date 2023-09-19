Erie man, wanted in July shooting of 11-year-old, charged in Kia-Hyundai theft spree

Six Kia vehicles and two Hyundai models were stolen from locations in Erie in a 15-day theft spree that city police believe was fueled by a social media challenge that has played out in other cities across the country.

Before those eight vehicles were taken for joyrides and later abandoned across Erie, attempts were made to steal two other Kia models, according to investigators.

Erie police announced last week that they identified and charged two juveniles, both 17-year-old males, with taking part in the crime spree.

Investigators now accuse an 18-year-old city man, who is also a suspect in a July shooting that wounded an 11-year-old boy, of joining the teens in the auto thefts.

Investigators on Friday filed charges including 10 felony counts of theft and eight felony counts each of conspiracy to commit theft and receiving stolen property against Taveion K. Salter in the Kia-Hyundai theft investigations. He is also wanted in a separate case on a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property, which police filed against him on July 27, on allegations he was in a Kia Sportage that was reported stolen on Glendale Avenue on June 5.

Salter is additionally wanted on charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in a July 24 shooting in the 300 block of East 24th Street in which an 11-year-old boy was shot in the elbow and bullets hit a nearby house.

Salter had not been arraigned on any of the charges in the three criminal cases against him as of Tuesday morning.

'Kia Challenge' hits Erie

Investigators said that all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles that were stolen in two of the cases against Salter were taken by damaging each vehicle's steering column and compromising the ignition system of vehicles not equipped with electronic immobilizers. Video showing the method of theft has circulated extensively on social media, and the so-called "Kia Challenge" has led to numerous Kia and Hyundai thefts, a number of traffic crashes and some traffic fatalities across the country, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and others.

In the case that Erie police filed against Salter in the June 5 Kia Sportage theft, investigators said they found evidence that the vehicle's steering column was damaged when the vehicle was recovered following a hit-and-run traffic accident. Investigators said they linked Salter to that vehicle, and charged him with receiving stolen property on July 27, through a fingerprint recovered from the vehicle.

Similar steering column damage was found on the Kia and Hyundai vehicles that were stolen or were attempted to be stolen during the theft spree that Salter and the two 17-year-olds are accused of committing in Erie between Aug. 19 and Sept. 3, according to city police.

The attempted thefts, of a Kia Soul and a Kia Sportage, occurred sometime on Aug. 19 or 20 in the 900 and 1100 blocks of West Fourth Street, according to information in Salter's criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, the eight thefts occurred:

On Aug. 20 or 21 in the 2400 block of Poplar Street, when a Kia Soul was taken and later recovered in an alley between the 500 blocks of West Third and West Fourth streets;

between Aug. 20 and 22 in the 300 block of West Sixth Street, when a Kia Sportage was taken and later recovered in the same alley;

on Aug. 21 or 22 in the 1200 block of East 27th Street, when a Kia Soul was taken and later recovered in the 1800 block of Prospect Avenue;

on Aug. 21 or 22 in the 600 block of Raspberry Street, when a Kia Sportage was taken and later recovered in the 400 block of West Front Street;

on Aug. 30 or 31 in the 900 block of West Fourth Street, when a Kia Sportage was taken and later recovered in the 300 block of East Eighth Street;

on Aug. 30 or 31 in the 600 block of Myrtle Street, when a Hyundai Tucson was taken and later recovered in the 200 block of East Ninth Street;

on Sept. 2 or 3 in the 900 block of Walnut Street, when a Kia Optima was taken and eventually recovered in the 300 block of East Eighth Street; and

on Sept. 2 or 3 in the 1000 block of Amber Court, when a Hyundai Elantra was taken and eventually recovered in the 2300 block of Fairmount Parkway.

Investigators said they linked Salter and the juveniles to the thefts through evidence and information that included numerous bits of surveillance video footage.

Shooting investigation

In the shooting case against Salter, Erie police accuse him of participating in an incident in which the 11-year-old boy was shot as he and others stood outside of a house in the 300 block of East 24th Street on the afternoon of July 24.

According to investigators, witnesses told police that three suspects appeared on the block and began firing gunshots toward the area where the 11-year-old was. No one else was injured by the gunfire, but a house was also struck by bullets, detectives said.

Also charged in connection with the shooting is 16-year-old Julian D. Simmons Jr. Simmons was held for court on all charges following his preliminary hearing on Monday afternoon.

The investigation into the July 24 shooting is ongoing, investigators said Tuesday.

