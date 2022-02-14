Erie man, woman face trial on attempted homicide in separate shootings in December

Two Erie residents charged with attempted homicide are facing trial after one was held for court and the other waived her criminal case in recent court appearances. City police accused them of shooting at other people in separate incidents in December.

Raqwan D. Toliver, 21, accused of wounding a person when he fired gunshots into an occupied sport-utility vehicle on Dec. 22, was held for court on all charges, including two counts of attempted homicide and four counts of aggravated assault, following his preliminary hearing on Feb. 7. He remains in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond.

Erie man charged with shooting into SUV: Erie man faces attempted homicide charges in shooting that wounded occupant of vehicle

Erie police accuse Toliver of firing several gunshots into a Kia Sportage that was occupied by four people, including a child under the age of 12, during an incident on the afternoon of Dec. 22 in the area of East Fourth Street and Eagle Point Boulevard.

One of the bullets went through the windshield and struck the front seat passenger in the top of the head, but that person was not seriously injured, according to investigators.

Witnesses identified Toliver as the shooter. Police apprehended him near the shooting scene after they said they found him pushing a Mazda that had run out of gas. Toliver was found in possession of a 9 mm pistol, according to investigators.

Shawna Ellis, 32, accused of attempting to shoot two people at a McDonald's in Erie on Dec. 30, waived charges including two counts of attempted homicide to court at her preliminary hearing on Friday. She remains in prison on $250,000 bond.

Erie woman charged in homicide try: Erie police charge woman with trying to kill ex-boyfriend, woman at McDonald's

Erie police accuse Ellis of confronting her ex-boyfriend and a woman at gunpoint at the McDonald's on Peach Street. The victims told police Ellis forced them outside at gunpoint, then threatened to kill them and fired a gunshot that missed them.

Story continues

Investigators said Ellis tried to fire the gun again but it jammed, and she then struck the female victim in the head with the gun before the victim fled.

In other recent Erie County court action:

• Erie resident Rashad A. Hunt, 30, accused of raping a woman at a westside residence in August 2020 and of attempting to kidnap the woman three days later, was sentenced in Erie County Court on Feb. 4 to serve eight years, six months to 18 years, six months in state prison.

Hunt was sentenced on his guilty pleas in November to charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, strangulation, terroristic threats and indecent assault in one criminal case; and to charges of attempted kidnapping, strangulation, simple assault and terroristic threats in a second case.

Erie man charged in rape: Erie rape suspect arraigned on multiple charges

Erie police accused Hunt of raping a 20-year-old woman at a residence in the 2600 block of Cherry Street on Aug. 11, 2020, and of attempting to kidnap the woman from the Cherry Street residence on Aug. 14, 2020.

Investigators said the woman was able to break free from Hunt during the kidnapping attempt and called the police. Officers later apprehended Hunt in Millcreek Township.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: Pair face trial in separate shootings in December