Erie neighbor spat leads to gunshots fired into apartment door, arrest of 61-year-old man

A 61-year-old Erie man is facing charges including attempted homicide after city police accused him of firing gunshots through a neighbor's door during an argument early Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the shooting, but the victim's apartment door and wall were damaged by bullets, according to investigators.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, when Erie police were called to the 700 block of East 22nd Street to investigate a reported neighborhood disturbance and shots fired. Police learned that the 61-year-old man and a neighbor had gotten into an argument before the man fired gunshots at the victim's apartment, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

The man left after the shooting but returned a short time later, Lorah said. The man went into his apartment and would not come out for police, leading to a short standoff before he was eventually apprehended, he said.

The man faces charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering, and person not to possess a firearm, according to Erie police.

The criminal charges against the man had not been docketed as of late Wednesday morning, and information on his arraignment was not available.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: Man charged with shooting into door in neighbor spat