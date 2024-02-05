Erie Pa. police charge city man with attempting to lure 13-year-old girl into his van

Erie police said a city man told them he made a motion to a 13-year-old girl from the van he was driving when he saw the girl in the 1200 block of Liberty Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl told police the man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the van.

The man, identified in court records as Harry Rodriguez Felix, 33, was taken into police custody on Saturday night and was later arraigned by Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Alison Scarpitti on a first-degree misdemeanor count of luring a child into a motor vehicle in the incident, which happened on Wednesday at about 12:45 p.m.

Erie police accuse Rodriguez Felix of attempting to abduct the girl as she was walking home from school. Police reported the incident on Friday morning and asked for the public's help in identifying the then-unknown suspect and the white van he was seen driving.

The detective who charged Rodriguez Felix wrote in his criminal complaint that the girl told police she was walking in the 1200 block of Liberty Street when a white van pulled up and the driver grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the van. The girl said she kicked the man and ran away, and the man drove off, according to information in the complaint.

Investigators wrote that they recovered video that showed the van travel north on Liberty Street, west on West 12th Street, south on Plum Street and through a parking lot to where the girl was walking. The van then went south on Liberty Street before making a U-turn and traveling north on Liberty Street to where the girl was. The van then slowed or stopped as it approached the girl under a railroad bridge, according to information in the complaint.

Police said they identified Rodriguez Felix in the van on Saturday. When police questioned him, he said he drove the van on Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Liberty Street. He said he saw the girl and made a motion to her from the vehicle, according to information in the complaint.

