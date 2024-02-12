Erie police accuse city man of sexually assaulting second child in city over the summer

An Erie man charged in January on allegations he had sexual contact with a 5-year-old boy over the summer is now accused of having sexual contact with a 9-year-old boy during the same time period.

Tyler Michael White, 21, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault for incidents Erie police allege occurred in the city between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Investigators accuse White of having sexual contact with the 9-year-old during that time period.

Detectives wrote in White's criminal complaint that he confessed to the allegations when he was interviewed in January concerning the allegations involving accused sexual contact with the 5-year-old boy. Police later interviewed the 9-year-old boy, who disclosed the sexual abuse by White, according to information in the complaint.

More: Erie man charged with sexually assaulting 5-year-old boy in the city over the summer

White has been in the Erie County Prison on $75,000 bond since his arraignment on Jan. 20 in the case involving the 5-year-old. He was returned to prison on an additional $100,000 bond following his arraignment Wednesday in the latest case, according to court records.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police accuse city man of sexually assaulting second child