Erie police accuse two teens, seek third suspect, in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts

A social media challenge blamed for spurring the theft of numerous Kia and Hyundai vehicles nationwide recently reached Erie in a big way, according to city police.

Between Aug. 18 and Sept. 3, eight of the vehicles, mostly Kia models, were stolen from their owners and attempts were made to steal eight other vehicles, according to Erie police Sgt. Christopher Clement, who heads the city police bureau's Auto Theft Unit. The bulk of those vehicles were stolen from areas on Erie's lower west side, Clement said.

With help from video surveillance and information provided to one of the theft victims, city police have identified three people believed to be responsible for the bulk of the local crimes.

Two 17-year-old males have been charged as juveniles with eight counts each of conspiracy to commit theft, theft and receiving stolen property, along with 10 counts of criminal mischief and two counts of attempted theft, Clement said Thursday. Police are still looking for a third suspect accused of participating in the crime spree, he said.

All of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, Clement said.

Police suspect the accused got the idea of stealing the cars through video that has circulated heavily on social media that has been dubbed the "Kia Challenge." The video shows how to start certain Kia and Hyundai models that aren't equipped with electronic immobilizers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported in a February news release that the nationwide spread of the social media challenge resulted in at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities.

According to Clement, all of the vehicles stolen in Erie were taken in the same way, by compromising the vehicle's ignition system. Each of the vehicles that was stolen or was attempted to be stolen had damage to the steering column, he said.

Police only found evidence in one of the theft and attempted theft cases in which it appeared a vehicle was broken into, as a brick was thrown through the window of that vehicle, Clement said.

According to Clement, investigators began cracking the theft case when one of the victims made a social media post about the theft, and the victim received responses that included possible suspect information. He said he followed up on that information and was able to identify a possible suspect.

Investigators then obtained video surveillance from the area where the suspect lived, and from the video identified three suspects who were seen on video before and after some of the thefts. The suspects were wearing the same clothing in some of the incidents, he said.

Police also compared the video with other surveillance they obtained from areas where the vehicles were stolen, Clement said.

Police later served a search warrant on the residence of one of the suspects and found items of clothing consistent with clothing police had seen on the surveillance video, according to Clement.

Erie police took steps to prevent Kia thefts in the city when, in early April, it offered at no cost steering wheel lock devices the department received from Kia to the owners of certain vehicle models. All of the devices were given away, Clement said.

