Erie police say altercation at, around eastside gathering spot led to shots that wounded 2

Erie police said an altercation inside and near a Hess Avenue gathering spot on the early morning of Sept. 24 involved gunfire that injured at least two people, one seriously.

Detectives on Friday charged a 27-year-old city man with two counts of attempted homicide in the incident.

Rodjerique K. Thompson was taken into custody on Erie's east side early Friday afternoon and was later arraigned on charges including the two attempted homicide counts, four felony counts of aggravated assault, and felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and carrying a firearm without a license.

Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Edward Wilson placed Thompson in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond.

Erie police charged Thompson in an incident that they said happened at and near a gathering spot known as 3rd Base at 923 Hess Ave., the location of the former Off the Wall and Bullpen taverns.

A check of liquor licenses on the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's website does not show a license associated with 923 Hess Ave.

Officers who were called to the 900 block of Hess Avenue on a report of shots fired on Sept. 24 at about 3:20 a.m. said they found a 31-year-old man in the street in the 1300 block of East 10th Street with gunshot wounds to his pelvic area.

A 25-year-old man was dropped off at UPMC Hamot a short time later with a gunshot wound to his calf, according to information released by police after the shooting and information in Thompson's criminal complaint.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit filed with Thompson's complaint that an officer found blood on a vehicle parked outside the back door at 923 Hess Ave. A search warrant was served on the address and blood was seen on the floor, a shell casing was found and a projectile was located in the wall, according to the affidavit.

Video recovered from 923 Hess Ave. showed Thompson punching a man, then wrestling with him, before Thompson is pushed to the ground by another male, detectives wrote in the affidavit. Thompson then produced a handgun and aimed it at the back of the head of the man who pushed him down, then fired it, according to information in the affidavit.

Investigators wrote that Thompson is then seen exiting the establishment's back door, where he engaged in an argument that resulted in a sport-utility vehicle parked near the back door being struck by bullets.

Video recovered from outside 923 Hess Ave. showed Thompson walking down the 1300 block of Hess Avenue and firing a shot toward an intersection. At the same time, the man shot in the pelvic area ran south on Hess Avenue into the intersection of East 10th Street, where he was later found wounded, detectives wrote in the affidavit.

The shooting remains under investigation, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

