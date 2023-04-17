Erie police charge 15-year-old as second suspect in Columbus Park shooting that wounded 2

Erie police have charged a 15-year-old city boy as the second suspect in a shooting at an eastside park that wounded two teenagers playing basketball earlier this month.

Detectives have charged Christian I. Jackson as an adult in the shooting at Columbus Park in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood on the afternoon of April 3. Two victims, both 17-year-old boys, suffered gunshot wounds in the confrontation.

Jackson joins 19-year-old Kody Gaffney, of Erie, as a suspect in the shooting. Gaffney was arraigned April 5 on felony aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and other charges. He remained in the Erie County Prison Friday on $175,000 bond, awaiting his preliminary hearing.

Jackson was arraigned Friday afternoon on aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and other charges.

The shooting remains under investigation, detectives said Friday afternoon.

Confrontation, shooting at park

Investigators said a group of people were playing basketball at Columbus Park, at West 16th and Poplar streets, when they were approached by a group of other people. One witness reported hearing someone from the group say, "Did you have anything to do with that?" to one of the shooting victims. The witness said the shooting victim said something similar to "no," before someone from the group who the witness saw with a handgun began to fire the weapon toward those on the basketball court, detectives wrote in the criminal complaints.

The witness told police he then retrieved his handgun from a bag and fired it in the direction of the group, according to the complaints.

Erie police officers who responded to the park after the shooting was reported found one of the victims in the roadway on West 15th Street with a gunshot wound to his foot. Officers followed a blood trail to a nearby residence on Cherry Street where the second victim was found with a gunshot wound through his biceps, police reported after the incident.

Detectives wrote in the criminal complaints that they later received information that Gaffney and Jackson were possibly involved in the shooting.

An Erie police cordons off Columbus Park, at West 16th and Poplar streets, after a shooting shortly before 3:50 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. Police searched the park for shell casings.

One of the shooting victims told police he had seen Jackson and Gaffney approaching the basketball court, and he heard Gaffney ask him if he had something to do with an incident. The teen said he didn't know what Gaffney was talking about, but guessed it may have involved a shooting directed at someone Gaffney knows, according to information in the complaints.

The teen said that before he could answer, gunshots were fired at him and others on the basketball court from the area where Gaffney and Jackson were standing.

When detectives interviewed Gaffney, he admitted to being at Columbus Park with two people he met up with while walking to the park. He said as he and the two he was with approached the basketball court, an argument occurred and at least two people fired guns, according to information in the complaints.

Jackson was placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center on $100,000 bond following his arraignment Friday afternoon, according to information in his online court docket sheet.

