Erie police charge 15-year-old as adult in armed robbery, attempted shooting of two men

Two Erie men who said they had been playing dice at an eastside residence early Wednesday morning told city police they were approached by some younger males with guns and robbed of hundreds of dollars.

One of the men said one of the suspects was instructed to shoot him. The gun made a noise, but a bullet didn't fire, he told police.

A 15-year-old Erie boy accused of being involved in the incident is now charged with offenses including attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Derrick L. Hemphill Jr. was taken into custody early Saturday morning and was later arraigned by Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney, authorities reported. Detectives charged Hemphill under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults.

The robbery and attempted shooting remains under investigation, detectives reported Monday.

The incident happened at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Eighth and Reed streets. According to police, the two victims, both 54 years old, said they were leaving a residence after gambling and playing dice when they were approached by young males with guns.

One of the victims told detectives that a suspect later identified as Hemphill demanded money and took $800 from him. The victim said one of the suspects was then instructed to shoot him, and he heard a noise come from the gun but a bullet was not fired, according to information in Hemphill's criminal complaint.

The other victim told police that he was led to a grassy area and had $900 ripped from his pocket.

Neither victim was reported injured in the robbery.

