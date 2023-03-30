Erie police charge 15-year-old in Saint Patrick's Day shooting that sent victims fleeing

Erie police have charged a 15-year-old boy as an adult in a Saint Patrick's Day shooting on the city's east side that was partially captured on surveillance video.

Detectives with the city police bureau's Juvenile Unit also used surveillance video to track suspects in the shooting, eventually leading them to a Parade Street residence where a search warrant was served and a handgun was recovered earlier this week.

Jameir R. Mickel, 15, was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning on first- and second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, as well as felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and carrying a firearm without a license, in the March 17 shooting.

Mickel was charged under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults. He was placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center with bond set at $100,000 following his arraignment by Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson late Wednesday afternoon.

Police accuse Mickel of being one of several suspects involved in the shooting, which happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on March 17 in the area of East 13th and Wallace streets. No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Officers were initially called to the 500 block of East 12th Street after callers reported hearing gunfire and seeing three people running through the area, according to investigators.

Officers found five spent 9 mm shell casings near East 13th and Wallace streets. They also obtained surveillance video that showed three people running through the area before another group appeared in the video and one person in the second group got into a shooting stance and fired gunshots toward the fleeing group, investigators reported.

Through additional surveillance video, police said investigators were able to get descriptions of three suspects and tracked them south from the shooting scene to the area of East 22nd and German and Parade streets. Detectives applied for a search warrant for a residence in the 2200 block of Parade Street on Tuesday, and during the search they recovered a 9 mm pistol in the basement along with clothing worn by two of the suspects, according to police.

Mickel was also located in the residence, investigators reported.

Detectives are working to identify other suspects in the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

