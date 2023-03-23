Erie police charge more suspects in related shootings that damaged house, wounded boy

Erie police have filed more charges in a February shootout on Cherry Street that wounded a 14-year old boy and a shooting on Poplar Street two days earlier that damaged an occupied house.

Jamaica A. Boyd, 19, was taken into police custody Tuesday and was later arraigned on charges in the Feb. 6 shooting on Poplar Street and the Feb. 8 shooting on Cherry Street. He faces 24 charges, including conspiracy to commit homicide and aggravated assault in the Cherry Street shooting; and 16 charges, including aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, in the Poplar Street shooting.

Boyd was placed in the Erie County Prison on $175,000 in bonds following his arraignments.

Erie police detectives have now charged six people in the Cherry Street shooting and three people in the Poplar Street shooting, incidents investigators have said are related. Both shootings remain under investigation.

Erie police have charged a sixth suspect in a shootout in the area of Cherry and West 29th streets on Feb. 8, 2023, that wounded a 14-year-old boy.

Cherry Street shooting

Erie police detectives accuse Boyd of being one of four occupants of a brown Kia Sorento that was involved in the shootout, which was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the area of Cherry and West 29th streets. Authorities said gunshots were fired from the vehicle at people outside before gunfire was returned toward the vehicle.

A 14-year-old boy who was not an occupant of the vehicle was shot in the neck and was treated at a Pittsburgh hospital, according to Erie police. There were no other injuries reported in the shooting.

Police initially charged two people who they accused of returning fire after the first shots were fired from the Kia. Orguna L. Sanders Jr., 20, is awaiting further court action after waiving a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license to court at his preliminary hearing on Feb. 23.

Shamad Page, 15, who was initially identified by police and in case documents as Shmad Page, is awaiting further court action after he waived charges including aggravated assault to court at his Feb. 23 preliminary hearing.

Police later charged three other people besides Boyd whom they accuse of being in the Kia when the first gunshots were fired on Feb. 8. Anfernee K. Graves, 21; Kremeer K. Thompson, 18; and Elijah R. Ward, 21, face charges including conspiracy to commit murder. The three are scheduled to appear in court for their preliminary hearings on April 4.

Investigators said they used surveillance video, cell phone data and other evidence and information to identify the suspects in the shootout.

Poplar Street shooting

Erie police accuse Boyd of being involved in a shooting Feb. 6 at about 8:45 p.m. in the area of West Third and Poplar streets. Officers who responded to the area after callers reported hearing gunfire said they found bullet holes in a house in the 300 block of Poplar Street. Two people were inside the house at the time, but no one was reported injured, according to police.

Investigators said the residence that was hit by gunfire was reportedly the home of one of the people charged in the Cherry Street shooting.

Thompson and Graves are also charged in the Poplar Street shooting. The two are scheduled to appear in court for their preliminary hearings on April 3.

