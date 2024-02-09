Erie police charge teen boys, 14 and 15, in shooting that sent rounds into apartment house

Erie police accuse two teenage boys of being involved in a Tuesday night shooting that sent numerous bullets into an occupied apartment house on West 26th Street in the city.

The teens, ages 14 and 15, were taken into custody and are facing charges under juvenile allegations, authorities reported on Friday.

Information and evidence developed in the investigation, including witness statements and surveillance video, led police to identify the teens as suspects, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. A possible motive in the shooting was not revealed on Friday.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of West 26th Street and was reported on Tuesday at 9:54 p.m. Police said they were alerted to the shooting by the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system that reported detecting 15 gunshots, and subsequent calls were received from neighbors who reported hearing up to 20 gunshots.

Officers who arrived in the area found numerous shell casings in the back yard of the apartment house, and they determined the apartment house was struck multiple times by bullets. Some of the bullets went through walls and into living areas of the two apartments, one of which was occupied at the time, according to investigators.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

